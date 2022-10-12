On This Date: Dan Orlovsky Runs Out of Back of End Zone

In his first ever career NFL start, Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky became infamous.

While most would have liked to have tossed five touchdowns in a blowout win, the ex-Lions quarterback became infamous for a play that he would likely want to put behind him.

On this date 14 years ago, Orlovsky ran out of the back of the end zone, late in the first quarter of a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Orlovsky played 12 seasons in the NFL, including with the Lions from 2005-08 and from 2014-16.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter did not forget -- as he posted a reminder on social media on Wednesday -- that it was the anniversary of one of the most infamous safeties in NFL history.

Earlier this year, Orlovsky got a moment of freedom, when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo repeated the error in his first start of the 2022 NFL season.

Midway through the third quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos, at Empower Field at Mile High, Garoppolo stepped out of bounds on second-and-10, resulting in a safety.

Orlovsky went viral when he posted his reaction to Garoppolo's embarrassing mistake.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER