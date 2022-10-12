Lions Among Worst NFL Teams in Latest Power Rankings
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after they lost to the New England Patriots in Week 5.
Week 5 rank: 27th
Previous rank: 22nd
"Getting blanked by the Patriots was a heartbreaking moment for the Lions-will-turn-this-around crowd. With all the talent offensively (both on the field and in the coaching booth), it’s stunning to see this team sitting at 1-4."
Week 5 rank: 26th
Previous rank: 19th
"Sunday was the first time Detroit was shut out under Dan Campbell. No word as to whether the Lions took a doughnut in the kneecaps bitten column, too."
Week 5 rank: 29th
Previous rank: 28th
"How can a team that averages 35 points per game wind up getting shut out by New England?"
Week 5 rank: 27th
Previous rank: 20th
"The 2020 Lions defense fell just 14 points shy of breaking the NFL record for points allowed in a season, held by the 1981 Baltimore Colts, who surrendered 33.3 points per game. Two years later, the Lions appear dead set on finishing the job. They’re surrendering a league-worst 34 points per game and rank 32nd in defensive DVOA (30th against the pass, 31st against the rush)."
Week 5 rank: 30th
Previous rank: 29th
"What was that? The hottest high-scoring offense in the league failed to score a point against Bill Belichick's Patriots defense on the road. When that happens, it further exposes a defense that cannot stop anything."
Week 5 rank: 27th
Previous rank: 25th
"After entering the week with an NFL-high 140 points scored, the Lions were shut out against the Patriots. Quarterback Jared Goff played his worst game of the season, and the offense as a whole simply couldn’t move the chains on money downs. Detroit converted on just 33 percent of third downs (4-of-12) and none of its six fourth-down attempts against New England. This was a reality check moment for any Lions’ faithful starting to back Goff as the quarterback of the future."
Week 5 rank: 30th
Previous rank: 29th
"The defense was bad again, but this time in the loss to the Patriots the offense was just as bad. They couldn't even score a point, which is not a good look."
Week 5 rank: 30th
Previous rank: 25th
"Let's be real: From a talent perspective, this team doesn't have a lot of game-changing players on defense. And through four weeks, the Lions accomplished something that no other team in league history had done since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger when they led the NFL in points per game while ranking last in points per game allowed. That's a problem!"