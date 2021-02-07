Carolina Panthers' Offer for Matthew Stafford Revealed

Read more on the offer the Carolina Panthers made for Matthew Stafford.

The offer the Carolina Panthers made the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford seemed very intriguing, largely due to Detroit having the opportunity to possess the No. 7 and No. 8 overall picks in this year's NFL Draft.

More details have now emerged regarding what the Panthers offered the Lions for Stafford.

"During trade talks to try to acquire Matthew Stafford, the Carolina Panthers made a serious offer to the Lions of their eighth overall pick, a fifth-round pick and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, per league sources. Detroit opted to take the Rams offer. Carolina still looking," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

When the initial trade talks began between the Rams and Lions, new Detroit general manager Brad Holmes reportedly asked for defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The Rams declined to include Donald for obvious reasons.

In the end, Holmes and the Lions' front office decided to accept the offer the Rams made for Stafford that included two first-round picks, a third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff.

Both the Washington Football Team and the Carolina Panthers had their 2021 first-round picks on the table.

According to Dan Patrick of "The Dan Patrick Show", the Denver Broncos also made an interesting offer to the Lions.

Reportedly, Denver offered the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and quarterback Drew Lock to Detroit.

The belief is that Detroit placed a premium value on the extra first-round pick.

