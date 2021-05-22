Details of Penei Sewell's Rookie Contract

The Detroit Lions have inked rookie Penei Sewell to his first contract in the National Football League.

After missing rookie minicamp, Sewell was in town earlier this week to sign his name on the dotted line, officially beginning his career in Motown.

Sewell's deal is reportedly a four-year, $24.1 million fully guaranteed deal, which includes a $14.88 million signing bonus.

Despite missing minicamp, offensive line coach Hank Fraley has been impressed with Sewell's preparations ahead of his rookie season.

"Young man goes out there, he works his tail off. He worked his tail off to get ready for his pro day. He was with good people out there, where he trained all the time," Fraley said. "I would look at it no different than somebody getting injured having to get back to -- he’s not rehabbing anything, though -- but just getting back in the swing of things.

"I see him picking it up pretty quickly. He’s been great in meetings, he’s got a good football IQ, asks great questions, even more advanced questions that you’d think more veterans ask. He’s done a nice job to prepare himself for this point."

Let's explore Sewell's contract, courtesy of Spotrac.com:

2021

Base salary: $660,000

Prorated signing bonus: $3,721,649

Salary-cap hit: $4,381,649

Dead-cap hit: $24,099,069

2022

Base salary: $1,755,412

Prorated signing bonus: $3,721,649

Salary-cap hit: $5,477,061

Dead-cap hit: $19,717,420

2023

Base salary: $2,850,824

Prorated signing bonus: $3,721,649

Salary-cap hit: $6,572,473

Dead-cap hit: $14,240,359

2024

Base salary: $3,946,237

Prorated signing bonus: $3,721,649

Salary-cap hit: $7,667,886

Dead-cap hit: $7,667,886

