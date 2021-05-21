Scouting CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

There is an old saying in the NFL that "offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships." And given the fact that Detroit used three of its first four selections in the 2021 NFL Draft on defense, it should tell us that Detroit is committed to the latter.

After taking a pair of defensive tackles back-to-back, in the second round and with the team's first of two picks in the third round, respectively, Lions head coach Dan Campbell & Co. came back with the selection of cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, out of Syracuse, at No. 101 overall.

Even up to the day prior to the draft, 247Sports.com had suggested Melifonwu could possibly sneak into the first round. However, draft day came, and he slipped down to the third round, where Detroit pounced on him. He is the brother of Obi Melifonwu, who played free safety for the Raiders.

Ifeatu Melifonwu is what I like to call a "culture changer," because he brings something Detroit has been desperately missing in the secondary -- a real physical edge to the field. He is a corner who likes to hit like a safety.

The Lions must increase their physicality, as well as their overall aggression level, if they want to contend for the NFC North division crown. And, Melifonwu is a step in the right direction.

Looking at the Lions' depth chart, with Jeff Okudah and Quinton Dunbar penciled in as the two starting corners and returning defensive back Amani Oruwariye holding down the fort as the nickel, it may be tough for this rookie banger to crack the top three corner spots.

But, it looks apparent from watching his sophomore and junior film from Syracuse that he will definitely make a strong push.

If any of the other three DBs falter, Melifonwu might just burst on to the scene and never look back. After all, Detroit desperately needs playmakers.

The thing that really stood out when looking at Melifonwu's college career is the 19 passes he broke up.

CB #26 Ifeatu Melifonwu - 6-foot-3, 213 pounds

(40-yard dash time: 4.48, per NBC Sports)

Film reviewed: Sophomore and junior seasons and Senior Bowl one-on-ones

Grade: B (Good player, but not elite; but he's good enough to win with, however)

Scouting Report

Physical and aggressive corner, with good length and long arms. Provides strong support. Possible projection to nickel. Will come up in press, and shows a knack for defending slants. Physically challenges -- maybe sometimes a little too much and can give up inside route leverage, like he did in the one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl practices. Needs to maintain patience and keep things in front of him -- that is when he is at his best. Good break downhill, and can either break up a pass or if a receiver catches it, he is going to pay for it. This corner can bring it. He is a hard hitter and a solid form tackler. He shows a desire to make plays and to be involved.

There is some slight tightness in his hips that shows up, but even then, he is able to secure the tackle after the catch. Very good at carrying deeper vertical routes with inside leverage, and finds a way to get between the receiver and the ball. He will also come up and secure a back on a screen.

Showed toughness and a willingness to get involved with stopping the run. Does have upside blitzing, and showed against N.C. State he can get there. He brings a real presence and confidence to the secondary that will make a difference.

I really like this pick, and given the log-jam at corner, I would not be a bit surprised to see Melifonwu surface at free safety during camp and the preseason (following in the footsteps of his brother) and give incumbent Tracy Walker a real run for his money. This is where I see him fitting best.

Melifonwu has the right size, speed and coverage instincts, and above all, he is a hitter. And, at free safety, those things are the name of the game.

