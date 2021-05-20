Lions Linebackers Coach 'Really Impressed' with Jahlani Tavai

One of the hopes of Detroit Lions supporters is for players who struggled to perform during the regime of Matt Patricia to adapt and perform at a higher level with several different voices coaching them up.

For third-year linebacker Jahlani Tavai, the time is now to prove that he isn't a linebacker that fits in only one style of defense in the National Football League.

"I've been really impressed with Jahlani (Tavai). He's been here," linebackers coach Mark DeLeone told reporters Thursday. "He's been doing a great job. He's in really good shape right now. I'm excited to work with him. Excited for us to get to OTA's and be able to continue with them because I'm really excited about him.

“When he was out on the field this week, he's been doing well. I've really enjoyed working with him so far. He has a really good understanding of the game. I think he's going to be a nice piece for us to work with in this scheme."

Bright future for linebacker Derrick Barnes

The excitement level has been steadily growing for linebacker Derrick Barnes' rookie campaign.

Having received the stamp of approval from the coaching staff and the front office, expectations are steadily growing for Detroit's 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

"One thing about Derrick (Barnes) in college is he plays fast. He's a frickin high effort, relentless motor guy, and I think he's only going to get better," DeLeone said. "You can see him really coming into his own as the season went on last year. We're just going to continue to work with him, continue to develop and grow that potential. I see definitely a bright future here for Derek."

More From SI All Lions:

Twitter Reacts: Detroit Lions Have 'Perfect' Head Coach

Mark Brunell 'Thrilled' to Coach Jared Goff

3 Burning Questions for Detroit Lions

PFF Ranks Jared Goff as Bottom-Tier NFL Quarterback

A Bold Prediction for D'Andre Swift in 2021