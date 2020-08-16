Poll: Will Calvin Johnson Ever Forgive the Detroit Lions?

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson still has not mended fences with the organization that made him the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Johnson's relationship with the sole organization he played for soured when he was asked to return a portion of his signing bonus when he decided to retire at the conclusion of the 2015 season.

“There’s no back and forth there, and that’s fine with me. I’m handling my business. I’m sure they’re handling theirs," Johnson said via the Detroit Free Press.

"I've actually spoken with him (Johnson) on numerous occasions," Matt Patricia said earlier this year on The Pat McAfee Show. "He's unbelievable. He's great. I am real appreciative of his help, his advice. Believe me, if I could get him out there, I would throw a couple to him right now, and he would go get them."

Despite his issues with the franchise, Johnson continues to maintain contact with Lions coaches and players.

He explained to the Free Press the insight he's shared with members of the Lions' receiving corps.

"Everyday training and everything that you’re doing -- right now, the times are different with the pandemic, but whether you’re with the team or at home, things can get mundane. If you try to take something good or bad in your game -- your strengths and your weaknesses -- you know what they are, and work on those things. You don’t just want to work on the bad things and forget about the good things that you do. Work on each thing on a daily basis, and stack good days up on top of each other," Johnson explained.

