The first opportunity to evaluate the Detroit Lions on the practice field will occur next week.

After two weeks of strength and conditioning, Detroit will begin taking the field for regular on-field practices.

"Heading into Phase 3. We’re excited to keep progressing as we go forward," head coach Matt Patricia said in a video conference Friday. "Certainly a little bit of a long process for us here, but we’re just trying to do everything a way to stay safe as we put everybody back in the building. Our first time to have all 80 players in the building this week was great."

With no preseason games, one of the units that will be heavily monitored in the upcoming weeks is the offensive line.

"It's definitely a unique challenge," Taylor Decker said during a Zoom conference. "Especially given the fact that there's going to be some new young guys rotating through different groups and at different positions.

"But, it's a challenge every team is dealing with right now. The one thing we were able to do, and I think we did do, is do a great on our Zoom meetings. The coaches did a great job kind of with that virtual learning to get us as far ahead mentally as we possibly could.

"Every team is going through it and we're all presented with the same challenges, and it's going to be interesting to see once we get going on the field kind what everything looks like," he said.

