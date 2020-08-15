SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPolls
Search

Memory Lane: Matthew Stafford Makes Detroit Lions Debut 11 Years Ago

John Maakaron

The 2008 Detroit Lions season ended with the organization joining a group of franchises that played a complete season without winning a single football game.

As a result, Detroit secured the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

After a thorough evaluation of potential draft prospects, Matthew Stafford was selected first to aid in restoring Detroit to respectability in the NFL. 

“It was a no-brainer, 100 percent, and I’m not just saying that in hindsight, looking back,” former offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said via The Athletic. "We watched every throw he made in his sophomore and junior years, researched his high school background -- it was really obvious to us as an organization that was the guy."

USATSI_14276622_168388382_lowres (1)
Anntaninna Biondo, Detroit Free Press

On August 15th, 2009 Matthew Stafford suited up for Detroit for the first time against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jason Hanson secured a 27-26 victory for Detroit with a late-game field goal as the clock expired. 

Stafford went 7 of 14 for 114 yards and threw for one touchdown and one interception in the preseason debut for both teams that season.

Detroit's No. 1 overall pick threw a 25-yard touchdown to rookie Derrick Williams and unfortunately threw an interception that Tony Gilbert of the Falcons returned for a touchdown. 

"I should have thrown it away. I'm going to throw interceptions, it's going to happen," Stafford said via the Oakland Press. "Every quarterback does, and I understand that. It never really got to me and don't plan on it happening any time soon. The best way to make up for that was to go down and score a touchdown."

The drive immediately following the interception resulted in Stafford leading the offense on an 80-yard touchdown drive.

"The thing I liked about it is he bounced right back with an 80-yard touchdown drive and took a hit, which you have to do in the National Football League, and made a perfect pass, and Derrick made a great catch," head coach Jim Schwartz said following the victory.

Stafford went on to start 10 games his rookie season and secured 2,267 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. 

Related

Podcast: Important Detroit Lions Training Camp Questions

All Lions Mailbag: Will Detroit Blitz More in 2020?

Check the Report: Daniel Kelly Scouts RB D'Andre Swift

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

I recall that first game - The interception was awful but the next drive showed why he was worth drafting at No. 1! Hanson with the Made FG was awesome

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Check the Report: Daniel Kelly Scouts RB D'Andre Swift

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift

Daniel Kelly

by

JCM31179

Did the Lions Make a Mistake Not Acquiring Everson Griffen?

Everson Griffen has signed with the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year contract worth $6 million.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Jmurdock

Important Detroit Lions Training Camp Questions

The latest LionsMaven podcast discusses important 2020 Detroit Lions training camp questions.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Matthew Stafford Donates $350,000 to University of Georgia

Matthew Stafford and Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart have donated $500,000 to a social justice program supporting Georgia athletes.

John Maakaron

by

Rogerwilcoe

5 Reasons the Lions Have Hope

Here are the five biggest reasons for why the Detroit Lions have a chance to succeed in 2020

Daniel Kelly

by

DetroitsFinest1

Marvin Jones Jr.: "We Have Ballers"

Marvin Jones Jr. talks about his excitement level for Detroit Lions' passing game, and breaks down rookie Quintez Cephus' all-around game

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Mailbag: Will the Lions Blitz More in 2020?

This week's mailbag focuses on whether the Detroit Lions could be in store for another top-five draft pick next year and whether the defense will blitz more in 2020

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Matt Patricia Discusses Adjusted Calendar with No Preseason Games

Read more on the Detroit Lions preparations during training camp.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Romeo Okwara Activated from the Non-Football Injury List

The Detroit Lions announced three roster moves Friday

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Marvin Jones Jr. Takes Private Jet to Purchase First Family Pet

Read more on why Detroit Lions Marvin Jones Jr. and his wife took a private jet to Oregon to purchase a family pet.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179