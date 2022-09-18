Predictions: Commanders-Lions

Christian Booher

The Detroit Lions enter the second week of the season banged up and in search of their first win of the 2022 season. This group proved in Week 1 that it can be competitive, but showed several glaring weaknesses. Fortunately for the Lions’ defense, Washington features a quarterback in Carson Wentz that isn’t nearly as mobile as Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts.

Ultimately, Detroit’s fate will rest in the hands of who will and won’t be available. It’s a possibility that three starting linemen will be sidelined, and D’Andre Swift’s chances of playing are also uncertain.

Given the competitive ability of the Lions, this game will go down to the wire. Expect Detroit’s patchwork offensive line to hold its own. But, ultimately, the Lions' efforts will fall just short, as the O-line makes one too many mistakes.

Commanders 28, Lions 27

Vito Chirco

I believe the Lions' chances of winning this Week 2 contest, with the Washington Commanders, will be dictated by their ability to both run the football and stop the run.

If Swift, who is battling an ankle injury, is healthy enough to play, Detroit should have the chance to gash Washington on the ground. Coming into Sunday, the Commanders have allowed 6.8 yards a carry, the third-worst mark in the NFL.

Working against the Lions, though, are the injuries along their offensive line. Both center Frank Ragnow and right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai are out for this week, while left guard Jonah Jackson has been downgraded to doubtful. That could have a significant impact on Detroit's proficiency as both a ground and passing attack vs. the Commanders.

Then, on the defensive side of the ball, the Lions must do a much better job of stopping the run than they did a week ago against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Miles Sanders ran all over Aaron Glenn's defense. I think Detroit will do a better job this week in containing Antonio Gibson, Washington's lead back.

Despite the injuries, I think the Lions slightly have the upper hand in this Week 2 matchup.

Lions 27, Commanders 24

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Camren Clouthier

The Lions will look to bounce back after falling to the Eagles last weekend. The Lions are favorites for the first time since late 2020, so hopefully, they can capitalize on those odds.



If D’Andre Swift is recovered from his ankle injury and plays, look for him to build on his solid performance from last week’s contest. Despite a banged-up defense, I will also be keeping an eye on rookie Aidan Hutchinson to see how he rebounds from a slow start last week.



Theoretically, the Lions should win this game against Carson Wentz and the Commanders.



Lions 35, Commanders 21

John Maakaron

The Lions could be without three starting offensive linemen in Week 2. Jared Goff must rebound from his shaky performance last week and spread the football around to his wideouts. Hopefully, the offense can execute some chunk plays, as well, to take the burden off of D'Andre Swift, who is nursing an ankle injury.

With Detroit looking to avoid starting the 2022 season with two consecutive losses, I expect a better performance defensively, especially matching up with a quarterback who is not as mobile as Jalen Hurts.

Carson Wentz can get rattled under pressure, so the Lions should look to take advantage by pressuring more. If not, the veteran signal-caller has a plethora of offensive weapons who can make plays.

The Lions will win a close game at Ford Field, and even their record at 1-1.

Lions 28, Commanders 27