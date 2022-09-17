Heading into the second week of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions have plenty of questions at the linebacker position.

In the season opener, Malcolm Rodriguez and Alex Anzalone were the team’s starters at the position. Rodriguez was Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated rookie linebacker, while the veteran Anzalone had his moments, as well.

Still, the team has depth issues, and most of the players at the spot are unproven. Detroit could use an additional piece at the position to help grow production.

One possible solution would be to add another linebacker through the NFL Draft. Currently, Clemson’s Trenton Simpson is among the top prospects at the position.

The Tigers play Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. Saturday.

“A physical specimen that embodies versatility, Simpson’s usefulness in multiple schemes and athletic traits may place him in the top half of the first round,” reads his NFL Draft Bible scouting report.

In two games this season, he has totaled 15 tackles. Simpson has received a 72.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks tied for seventh on a stout Clemson defense.

His breakout season came in 2021, when he finished with 78 tackles, 12 of which were for loss, and six sacks. That year, he finished with a PFF grade of 73.2.

Simpson’s calling card is his versatility, as he’s able to line up both at linebacker and on the edge. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, he has more than enough size to play the stack linebacker position that Detroit employs.

“Stacked frame with musculature from top to bottom,” his scouting report reads. “Athletically built with arms and wingspan that become handy. Plays one snap in a two-point snap as a five-technique, and the next as a single high, post safety. Thrives in the box as a stacked linebacker or in coverage as an overhang.”

The ability to play wherever he’s asked to lineup evokes shades of former versatile Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons, who did just about everything in his time with the Tigers. He was a first-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

Among his other skills, he’s described as a hard hitter, with the necessary speed to put heat on the quarterback.

“Powerful athlete that exhibits toughness and tenacity on every play,” NFL Draft Bible’s scouting report continues. “Battering ram that will take linemen head-on and protect every blade of grass as an enforcer. Scrapes gap-to-gap with effortless lateral agility. Dangerous blitzer and pass rusher thanks to a ruthless display of speed to power. Exposes running backs in pass protection, simply bulldozing via bull-rush.”

While his bull-rush is strong enough to get by running backs, scouts believe that more must be shown, in terms of rush moves in order for his power to carry to the next level. To be a great defender in the NFL, one must be more than a one-trick pony.

“Needs to learn a plethora of moves to fend off linemen,” his scouting report says. “Too often tries to throw a shoulder, which despite his strength can be mitigated by guards and tackles with natural size advantages. Can sure up his tackling, intermittently looking for the big hit instead of the routine form tackle.”

Another area of concern that some have with Simpson are his eyes.

“Motions and misdirection can throw him off, requiring better eye discipline,” scouts at the NFL Draft Bible wrote. “Want to see improvement in route recognition and anticipation, as routes aren’t always passed off correctly in zone coverage. Needs to fine-tune his jam in coverage, as he misses and allows free releases too frequently.”

The NFL Draft Bible views the Clemson product as a first-rounder, with the chance to play his way into the top half. As a result, many eyes will be on Simpson as he competes throughout the 2022 season.

On a Tigers defense that has a chance to be one of the best in recent memory, given all the talent it possesses, Simpson is a standout.

The NFL draft prospect can continue his trajectory with a solid showing against Louisiana Tech, which comes in having played three quarterbacks in its first two games.