Predictions: Lions-Giants

The All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 11 contest with the New York Giants.

Christian Booher

Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones present a unique challenge for the Detroit Lions. The mettle of the Lions' run defense will surely be tested Sunday.

Offensively, the Lions are more than capable of keeping up and outscoring the Giants. Quarterback Jared Goff has struggled to generate big plays in the passing game, but Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been creative in his usage of key players like Amon-Ra St. Brown.

This could be a bounce-back game for D'Andre Swift, as well. The third-year back has been frustrated with his limited usage in recent weeks. Though the Giants have been a surprise to many, the Lions are more than able to compete with them from a talent perspective.

I think the Lions make just enough big plays to win Sunday, as the defense holds Barkley and company in check.

Lions 27, Giants 21

Vito Chirco

The Lions will attempt to win their second straight road contest (and third consecutive overall game), when they take on the New York Giants Sunday.

I believe two things will prevent the Lions from accomplishing that: the Giants' defense and New York star running back Saquon Barkley.

For starters, the Giants have allowed no more than 27 points in a single game, and rank ninth in points against (19.2 points a game).

They've also been dominant on third down, allowing opponents to convert at a clip of just 32.71 percent (second best in the NFL).

Then, on the other side of the ball, Barkley has been the definition of productive. The Penn State product has rushed for 931 yards, on 198 carries, through nine games this season. And, he's coming off a 35-carry, 152-yard performance against the Houston Texans.

All of this added up, I believe, leads to a loss for Detroit in this Week 11 matchup.

Giants 21, Lions 17

Camren Clouthier

Fresh off a victory over the Bears in Chicago, Detroit is living large as it rides a two-game win streak. But, can it make it three straight against the Giants this Sunday?

Make no mistake about it, the 7-2 Giants are playing well this season, led by first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

Giants QB Daniel Jones has always struck me as sort of an average quarterback, so his presence doesn't exactly scare me. However, I do think that stopping Saquon Barkley will be key for the Lions, if they hope to contain New York's offense.

I'm thinking this will be yet another close game for Detroit. I think the Lions will hang around for most of it, but I don't see them making it three wins in a row.

I will also add: If there's one prediction that I hope I'm wrong about this season, it's this one. Certainly crazier things have happened for the Lions this year, so I'll be excited to tune in on Sunday.

Giants 27, Lions 24

John Maakaron

The Lions have a real opportunity to win three games in a row. It will require both the offense and defense to execute at a high level, and throughout all four quarters. If the offense can continue to move the football down the field and score touchdowns, more pressure will subsequently be put on quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants to keep up.

The return of DJ Chark must be taken advantage of, as Detroit's offense could benefit from a deep-threat target at the wide receiver position.

The Giants typically do not make mistakes, but this week, Detroit takes advantage of turnovers and wins another close game on the road.

Lions 27, Giants 24