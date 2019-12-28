Pros and Cons of Not Retaining Graham Glasgow

Guard Graham Glasgow might not be on the Detroit Lions roster next season. He may be playing his last home game this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

His rookie contract is set to expire after the season. He can begin to negotiate with other teams in March and may look to earn a higher yearly salary and also more playing time.

“You take it day by day, but that’s something I’ve kind of been thinking about this whole year,” Glasgow said to reporters Friday. “At this point in time, it’s the end. I don’t know how things will go and nobody knows. We’ll see with that. Just looking forward to going out with these guys one more time and seeing what we can do.”

He is not closing the door on a return to Detroit, but there just haven't been many conversations with Lions management regarding an extension.

Glasgow is likely going to test the market and expressed it wouldn't be wise to not explore his options.

“I’m just here to play one more game and do what I can for the team and we’ll see what happens after that,” Glasgow said. “I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve made a lot of friends here and it’s been a good time. I’ve really been in the area here now almost 10 years. It’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Related

3 Free Agent Quarterbacks Lions Should Target in 2020

Matt Patricia Explains Why the Packers Offense Has Been Successful

WR Kenny Golladay needs 82 Yards to Join Elite Company