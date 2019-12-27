3 Free-Agent Quarterback Options for the Lions in 2020

After an injury-plagued start to his career, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford put together the sixth-longest start streak for a signal caller in NFL history.

For 136 consecutive regular season games, the Lions relied on Stafford to carry the team. Unfortunately, the ironman's luck ran out this season.

Since Stafford has been sidelined, the Lions have yet to win a game.

Stafford's toughness might have been taken for granted.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has been shuffling through backup quarterbacks all season. Yet, none have been able to succeed.

In fact, neither Jeff Driskel or David Blough were on the team in the preseason.

You can't say they have played poorly given their low expectations, but they also don't seem to be the solution, either.

Maybe now Quinn will take the roster spot behind Stafford a little more seriously.

Considering the fact that back injuries are notorious for lingering, it's time to have a legitimate fallback option for the soon-to-be 32-year-old quarterback.

Here are three names that are currently slated to be unrestricted free agents this offseason that the Lions should consider for the backup job:

3.) Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater is one of the top backups in the league, and he won't come cheap.

There could even be a few teams that offer Bridgewater starter-type money. That will be the biggest hurdle for the Lions to overcome, if they want a top-tier backup.

The New Orleans Saints didn't lose a game when their franchise quarterback Drew Brees went down with a thumb injury earlier this season.

A lot of credit can be attributed to Bridgewater, although their defense and run game also played a big part in the team's success without Brees.

Overall, landing Bridgewater may be a bit of a pipe dream.

2.) Nate Sudfeld

Sudfeld is a lesser-known name with no regular season starts.

In saying this, he looks like an NFL quarterback with his size and frame.

Going into his fifth NFL season, he has seemingly progressed, and moved up the ranks each season.

He is a bit of a project, but shouldn't cost nearly as much as others will at the position.

Remember, there are only so many great quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Lions just need a backup who can help them win some games in dire times.

Not many backups could lead this year's Lions roster to many wins, but Sudfeld is worth taking a flier on with his current career trajectory.

1.) Case Keenum

Keenum is the definition of a journeyman.

He has been on four different teams in the last four years.

The one thing Keenum has working in his favor, though, is plenty of starting experience.

With how frequently offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and the Lions like to push the ball down the field, Keenum is a perfect fit for the backup job.

The NCAA all-time passing leader is no stranger to slinging the ball around the field.

He isn't just a gunslinger, either, as he also can be a decent game manager -- as his impressive 2017 season with the Minnesota Vikings showcased.

It will be tough to find a more seasoned backup quarterback at a friendly price.

For a complete list of the 2020 free-agent passers, see below:

Tom Brady

‪Eli Manning

Philip Rivers‬

‪Dak Prescott

‪Bridgewater

‪Jameis Winston

‪Marcus Mariota

Ryan Tannehill

‪Chase Daniel

Keenum

Mike Glennon

Blake Bortles

‪Chad Henne

Driskel‬

‪Drew Stanton

‪Colt McCoy

Sudfeld

‪A.J. McCarron

‪Josh McCown ‬

‪Trevor Siemian

‪Brett Hundley

‪Blaine Gabbert

‪Matt Moore

‪Sean Mannion

‪Geno Smith

Related

David Blough Responds to Car Offer

5 Lions That Must Improve in 2020