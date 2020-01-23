LionMaven
Robert Saleh Says Lions Fans and Media Should Be More Supportive

John Maakaron

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was a guest this morning on the Jaime and Stoney Show on 97.1 FM The Ticket. 

During his interview, he was asked about the struggles of the Detroit Lions. 

While he gave the standard response of expressing his belief in general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia going forward, he also expressed that fans and media could be more supportive of the organization. 

"I'll be honest. People, fans and media they may not understand it, but those players read some of that stuff. A lot of times the support from fans and media might be the kick in the butt that they need to thrust forward," Saleh said. 

"Just like here in San Francisco -- the media and the fans, they really have gotten on our backs. All that positive energy can only help."

