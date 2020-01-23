LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Matt Patricia's Comment On Pass Rushing Sparks Debate

John Maakaron

Television viewers were treated to an inside look at Wednesday's Senior Bowl practice led by Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

Patricia's passion for coaching was on full display for viewers curious for an inside look at his coaching style. 

He wore a microphone for portions of the practice, and many commented on his propensity to use profanity.

But it was a comment that he expressed to a defensive end that sparked a debate online.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News rewatched the television broadcast and noted that Patricia told a defensive end, "No one that rushes the passer well uses finesse. It’s all power."

Many have commented, and some have expressed disagreement with Patricia's assessment. 

Here is a sample of the reactions to Patricia's comment.

Related

3 Free Agent Nose Tackles Lions Should Consider Adding

Reaction to WR Kenny Golladay Being Named to Pro Bowl

3 Realistic Goals for 2020 Lions' Season

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reaction to Kenny Golladay Making First Career Pro Bowl

Watch as our Rachel Marie gives her reaction to Kenny Golladay making his first career Pro Bowl

rachelmariesports

3 Free-Agent Nose Tackles Lions Should Consider Adding

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his list of three free-agent nose tackles the Lions should consider adding this offseason

Logan Lamorandier

3 Realistic Goals for Lions' 2020 Season

These are three realistic and attainable goals for the Lions 2020 season.

John Maakaron

Columnist Writes, "Tannehill has been Slightly Better" than Stafford

Pat Caputo of Oakland Press writes Ryan Tannehill's career has been slightly better than Matthew Stafford's

John Maakaron

by

3380SHANE

3 Senior Bowl Linebacker Prospects for the Lions

Detroit should pay attention to these linebackers during this week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama

Logan Lamorandier

Quinn: "I'm Totally Comfortable and Happy Matthew Stafford's Our Quarterback"

Lions general manager Bob Quinn was asked about the speculation he could select a Quarterback in higher rounds of NFL draft

John Maakaron

by

Danm426

What Advice Did Matt Patricia Receive from John Lynch?

Lions head coach Matt Patricia appeared on Ian Rapoport's "RapSheet" podcast

John Maakaron

GM Bob Quinn Will Begin Evaluation of 2019 Season Next Week

General Manager Bob Quinn was interviewed Monday evening on NFL radio.

John Maakaron

by

Rafaelto

DC Cory Undlin Says He Has Not Been Told Yet if He Will Call Plays

It remains uncertain at this point if new defensive coordinator Cory Undlin will call defensive plays

John Maakaron

What Are Your Expectations for Lions' 2020 Season?

Ownership has told Bob Quinn and Co. it's win-now mode. What are your expectations for the Lions 2020 season?

John Maakaron

by

LionsLifer