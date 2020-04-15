Running Back Possibilities for Lions in 2020 NFL Draft

The Lions are once again in the market for a running back.

It has been forever since the Lions have had a consistent running game that has finished in the top half of the NFL. And although it's not all on the running backs, it doesn't hurt to have ball carriers that can create yards for themselves.

Currently, the Lions have a trio of younger backs -- Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson -- that all have a couple of nice traits. But, none of them can be relied upon to be a true workhorse.

Who knows, maybe the Lions would like to use more of a running back-by-committee approach.

In saying that, it still wouldn't hurt if the Lions were to add another horse to the stable via the draft.

Here are some notable running back draft prospects to keep an eye on for the Lions:

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 226 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.39 seconds

Depending on who you ask, Taylor is the top running back in this class due to his combination of size and speed.

He is a powerful runner, yet can also be a home-run threat at the same time.

There are not many of those types of players in the NFL.

He will need to work on ball security, and will likely be limited to an early-down role due to drop issues and pass-protection woes.

In the second round, a running back could be a little rich for the Lions' blood.

However, Taylor is an intriguing prospect who would probably immediately be the starter in the Lions' ground-and-pound attack.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 212 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds

Swift is a little more of an all-around player than Taylor.

On the downside, he doesn't possess the same size and speed as the aforementioned Wisconsin product.

He still isn't small or slow by any means, though.

The Lions have shown interest in Swift, and would likely have to pull the trigger on him in the second round if they wanted to secure his services.

Considering the Lions already have a bruiser in Scarbrough, Swift could complement the position group well, and provide a little bit more of a spark in the open field.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 209 pounds

Another running back that could likely start for the Lions immediately is Dobbins.

Dobbins has some great vision and open-field elusiveness.

He might not be the biggest back, but he still runs with a low center of gravity and is tough to bring down.

There are times where he has dropped a few passes, but he's adequate in pass protection -- which likely makes him a three-down player.

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 217 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.47 seconds

Akers is no stranger to suspect run-blocking, so it shouldn't be too new for him if the Lions were to draft the 217-pounder.

Akers shows some nice lateral agility on film, and is tough to get your hands on in the open field.

His belief in his speed can get him in trouble at times, though.

There are examples on film when he tries to bounce it outside when it is ill-advised, and he loses more yards than necessary in the process.

Overall, Akers is a well-rounded prospect that could still be available in the early portion of the third round.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 207 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.60 seconds

Despite being on the smaller side of the scale, he carries his weight well with a compact frame.

Edwards-Helaire plays much bigger than his listed weight.

It always seems like a three-yard gain can turn into six yards because of his contact balance and ability to always fall forward.

Not only that, as Edwards-Helaire is by far the best receiving back from the top group of running backs. And so much so that LSU lined him up as a receiver quite often.

He may not look like a potential workhorse NFL running back, but he has the skill set to excel on all three downs.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 223 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds (combine); 4.52 seconds (private workout)

Moss is probably the most physical back in the class, in terms of breaking tackles.

He isn't going to out run defenders in the open field, but he is very difficult to bring down.

In the passing game, he is a very willing blocker, and is adequately reliable in catching the football.

The Lions had a formal interview with Moss at the NFL combine, and he appears to be a natural fit in Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's offense.

I would keep an eye on him with one of the Lions' third-round selections.

Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 207 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds

Overall, Benjamin isn't overly impressive with his measurements.

He is, however, just a good running back.

Benjamin is a tough runner with a low center of gravity, and he's not easily taken to the ground.

He has shown durability -- which is an issue with the current Lions' backs. And he's a leader who understands the game well.

In the middle rounds, Benjamin probably wouldn't usurp Kerryon Johnson's starting role, but he could be a reliable back-up that could start in a pinch.

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

Height: 6'0

Weight: 247 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds

It's not often you see a 250-pound running back move as well as Dillon does.

Given his combination of size and straight-line speed, he is a guy that defenders hate to see barreling towards them.

On the downside, he doesn't have a ton of creativity when he is rushing the ball -- as you would expect from a bruising back.

He is looking to run people over, and isn't trying to do anything fancy.

Unfortunately, Dillon also runs with an upright style that gives defenders a large target and the ability to go low to take out his legs.

If the Lions want a true power back, Dillon is an obvious fit in the middle rounds.

Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 203 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds

On the opposite end of the power-back spectrum, you have Evans.

With J.D. McKissic signing elsewhere in free agency, the Lions could use someone who does his best work in space.

Evans has great open-field awareness, and knows how to hit the crease.

Not only is he a dynamic runner, but he also appears to be a natural catching the football.

One underrated aspect of his game is that he didn't fumble once the last two seasons.

The Lions have shown interest in Evans in the pre-draft process, and he would be a perfect change-of-pace player in Detroit's backfield.

