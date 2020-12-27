Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Hiring Urban Meyer for Head Coach

Should the Detroit Lions consider hiring former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer?

When it was announced that Chris Spielman was hired to become a special assistant to Sheila Ford Hamp and Rod Wood, a dominant theme emerged during his media session with Detroit reporters.

"Culture."

“The ‘One Pride’ thing, to me, goes beyond the building. Obviously, in the building, too. But, the ‘One Pride’ thing is embracing Detroit. The city of Detroit. The fans of Detroit," Spielman said. “That’s something that I think I still identify with, I feel a part of and for (a) lack of another word, it’s really, really good to be home in that regard. I have a vision that matches exactly what Rod and Sheila envisioned, and that’s the only way that could work, because we’re completely in sync of the direction of the culture of the building. And (that's) something to be proud of for everybody that’s a Lions fan."

© Joshua A. Bickel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Could Detroit's next general manager lure Urban Meyer from his analyst job with Fox Sports?

A report from ESPN suggests that multiple teams have reached out to inquire if Meyer would be interested in the opportunity to coach their team.

"At least two NFL teams have reached out to Urban Meyer to see whether the former Ohio State coach would be interested in interviewing for -- if not accepting -- a head-coaching job at the next level," league sources told ESPN.

For Detroit, Meyer would represent a coach with a winning culture and winning background.

Anywhere he's coached, Meyer's teams have reached the highest levels of the college game.

He secured a record of 187-32 in 17 seasons with Ohio State, Florida, Utah and Bowling Green.

He has three national titles on his resume -- two with the Gators (2006, 2008) and one with the Buckeyes (2014).

He was able to work with and have success with multiple quarterbacks, with varying degrees of skill sets.

Even Tim Tebow, who wasn't regarded as a stellar passer, was able to win a national championship while at Florida with Meyer.

Among the reasons why the Lions have struggled the past few decades is the fact that coaches and general managers have been hired to turn around the fortunes of a losing franchise, yet don't possess the necessary experience to be able to achieve any substantial goals.

Meyer would fall directly into that category.

Would Detroit be willing to roll the dice again on a first-time NFL head coach?

Also, Meyer has been known to potentially use questionable methods to achieve his goals.

Would he bring the same win-at-all-costs mentality to the NFL?

Meyer, 56, left coaching in December 2018, after spending seven years at Ohio State.

Beside Detroit, Jacksonville could also be a franchise that reaches out to inquire about Meyer's availability.

