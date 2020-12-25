Christmas Wishes for the Detroit Lions

If the Detroit Lions were granted these wishes, their fortunes would certainly turn around.

In the spirit of holiday giving, the Detroit Lions are in need of help.

From having multiple players quit in their prime, the league office brushing aside the organization as an after-thought when key decisions are made, general managers passing on generational talents, head coaches who concern themselves with the posture of the media, coaches going 'rogue', ownership that seeks counsel from business associates, to wasting the careers of highly talented players, this organization requires a massive amount of wishes granted.

Here are just a few on this Christmas morning.

1.) Build a running game with a home-run threat at running back

Recently, ESPN noted that Matthew Stafford has started 166 games in his NFL career.

In only 11 of those games started has he been fortunate enough to have a running back achieve 100-yards on the ground.

Despite repeated attempts to build an offensive line and drafting running backs with high draft picks, the running game has simply been futile for the last decade.

It is as if the organization is in some form or fashion immune to drafting a player with the talent of Barry Sanders.

Will the fax Sanders sent in when he decided to retire be the official end of exciting runs in Motown?

It surely appears as though Detroit has completely lost its way in regards to the running game.

I wish for several more Jahvid Best explosive runs at a wild and erupting Ford Field.

2.) The NFL league office to finally show the organization some respect

It really is unfathomable that the NFL decided to let the Lions play a game without several of their coaches.

When the league had the opportunity to aid one of their franchises by postponing a game a mere 24 hours, they decided to pass on that notion.

Instead, two coaches will be calling plays for the first time.

If the notion of the Lions resorting to an interim coach subbing for another interim coach wasn't ridiculous, it would almost be comical.

The league has proven that Detroit is an afterthought in their eyes. A mere one of 32 teams that they must attend to.

My wish is for commissioner Roger Goodell to simply consider Detroit's interests in the coming seasons.

3.) A general manager who builds the team the correct way

Principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood appear to be conducting an exhaustive search for their next general manager with the aid of former Lion Chris Spielman.

This hire will be instrumental in the teardown and reconstruction of a roster that is devoid of high-end talent on the defensive side of the ball.

The draft is the place where teams are built and legacies are cemented.

Passing on generational talents repeatedly is all too familiar to supporters of the Lions. The next hire must be able to identify talent in the lower rounds of the draft as well.

Possibly even more important, the next general manager has the unenviable task of trying to figure out why the organization has a losing culture.

What was the whole 'us versus them' mentality that Spielman discussed when he spoke to the media after being hired?

Why has this franchise only had one playoff victory in six decades?

Somethings up, and the next hire better figure it out or their reign and career will likely go by the wayside like so many others have.

My wish is that the next general manager watches film and understands what they are watching.

4.) A head coach who actually excels at his specialty

Witnessing a defensive 'guru' along with his friend and colleague assemble one of the worst defenses in NFL history is jarring.

How could Bob Patricia and Matt Patricia have under-achieved to that degree?

When it was announced that defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and several defensive coaches could not participate in the game on Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols, many noted the defense could actually improve without the coaches.

What an indictment on the 2020 defense!

Sean McVay was considered a budding offensive mind when the Rams hired him to lead their organization.

And in his time with the organization, the Rams offense looks the part.

My wish is that the next coach of the Lions excels at their specialty and possibly even improves during their tenure in town.

5.) A playoff game and win at Ford Field

My wish is to simply cover a meaningful game at Ford Field.

The atmosphere at Ford Field when Detroit is playing well can be one of the most electric in the entire state of Michigan.

For the Lions to have never played a single game at Ford Field in the postseason in front of their home fans is disheartening.

Many are not even wishing for the victory any longer -- just play a game in the playoffs at home and we can go from there.

The fanbase deserves much more, and my wish is that heartbreak is replaced by triumph -- sooner rather than later.

