Signs GM Bob Quinn Has Learned from Drafting Aaron Hernandez

This week, millions are watching the new Netflix docu-series on former New England Patriots tight-end Aaron Hernandez.

It is a cautionary tale of a player with a troublesome past that was leading a double life. In the end, Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell in 2017, just days after being acquitted of a double homicide that took place in Boston in 2012. His death was ruled a suicide.

Current Lions General Manager Bob Quinn was assistant director of pro personnel when the New England Patriots took Aaron Hernandez in the 2010 draft.

When Quinn was initially hired in Detroit, he was asked what the standards would be in terms of player scouting and acquisition.

"That’s definitely something that's going to be taken into account on every draft pick, every free-agent signing that we take," Quinn said when he was introduced to the media after being hired.

"The two things that are zero tolerance are domestic violence and dangerous weapons. Those are the two things I’m not going to stand for, I don’t believe in. That’s how I feel."

Back in 2017, at Quinn's annual pre-draft press conference, he discussed further the challenges of evaluating players and the sheer amount of time that is spent deciding who to bring in to the organization.

"I think it’s a case-by-case thing. You can’t clump all character or all physical risks the same. You’ve got to take each individual player and prospect and do your due diligence in terms of how you think that player is going to fit on the field and you’ve got to kind of really evaluate how the fits going to be off the field. It’s a really hard situation," Quinn said in 2017.

"The off-the-field things that a number of prospects have every year, you have to evaluate it and make the best decision you think for your football team. It’s something we spend a lot of time on.”

For the most part, the Lions and Bob Quinn have avoided bringing in free-agents like wide receiver Antonio Brown or running back Kareem Hunt.

It appears as though Detroit is steering clear of players with significant off-the-field risks.

Quinn and Co. are attempting to draft and bring in players who are not only model citizens on the field, but off the field as well.

So far, the lessons learned from Hernandez appear to have been applied by Quinn and the couching staff during his tenure.

Related

Lions Super Bowl Odds at 100-1 for Next Season

3 Offensive Linemen Lions Could Select with Third Pick

Is 2020 Make-or-Break Season for QB Matthew Stafford