Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown Posts Text Message Received Following Cardinals Game

After several solid performances, Amon-Ra St. Brown posts on social media he was selected to undergo urinalysis after the Lions victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown set a Lions record during the team's Week 15 victory over the Cardinals.

On Sunday, St. Brown broke the franchise mark for total receptions by a receiver during his rookie campaign.

His two early grabs broke Jahvid Best’s club record of 58 receptions.

On the season, Detroit's 2021 fourth round draft pick has secured 65 receptions for 601 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s a stud. He’s a stud. I’ll say it again, he’s a stud. He’s a stud. We’ve known it since training camp. Finally getting him involved quite a bit now. I thought the route on the touchdown was just so perfect. It’s such a unique route that only some guys can run, and you have to have a good feel for the space and the game. He has all of that," Jared Goff said postgame. "We had him on a few choice routes today and we’re constantly talking on the sidelines. He’s really starting to learn. He’s really starting to pick it up and understand coverage, and understand where the holes are, and it’s really fun to play with him.”

Not only is St. Brown reliable in the passing game, he can also be utilized in the rushing attack in Anthony Lynn's offense too.

"When they put me in the backfield, it puts me on the linebacker in certain personnel on defense," St. Brown explained. "Depending on what personnel they're in, we run certain plays off of that. When they put me in the backfield, they like matching me up with a linebacker. They feel like I can win that one-on-one. They gave me a little draw today because we were 100% pass when I was in the backfield. They gave me a little draw, threw the defense off. It's fun. I love doing everything."

Following the win, St. Brown posted on social media that he was required to undergo urinalysis screening on Monday -- a sure sign some have noticed his performances and want to make sure everything is on the up and up.

All kidding aside, the 22-year-old wideout has the capability of emerging in this offense and is on the verge of becoming a regular contributor in the next few seasons.