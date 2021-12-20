Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Twitter Reacts: Just Win Games, Worry About NFL Draft Position Later

    Detroit Lions fans enjoyed the Week 15 victory, despite dropping out from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
    Inevitably, a victory by the Detroit Lions would wind up veering towards a discussion regarding their 2022 draft position. 

    For the better part of the 2021 season, the Lions held on to the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. 

    Just behind them all year were two struggling organizations in the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. 

    As a result of their Week 15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit fell out of the coveted top position. 

    If the season were to end now, general manager Brad Holmes and Co. would hold the second pick. 

    With games against the Falcons and Seahawks ahead the next couple of weeks, Detroit could even fall further down to the No. 4 spot, if the team secures a couple of road victories in the final quarter of the 2021 season. 

    The opportunity to draft one of the top two defensive players coming out of college has intrigued several Lions' supporters. 

    Aidan Hutchinson has skyrocketed up draft boards, while Kayvon Thibodeaux also brings with him an elite skillset that could immediately impact an NFL defense. 

    Potentially losing out on a premier talent has stirred some debate, but it appears the majority of Detroit's fanbase are satisfied with winning games and not worrying about next year's draft so soon. 

    Here is a sample of the reaction to Detroit falling to the No. 2 pick in next year's draft. 

