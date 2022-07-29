Amon-Ra St. Brown Predicts How Many Training Camp Fights Occur

The Detroit Lions gritty mentally has started to trickle it's way all throughout the roster.

Head coach Dan Campbell explained at the Lions' first training camp session, "our foundation is all about grit. That’s physical, mental toughness and that means taking it one day at a time. That means going a little longer and pushing a little harder, thinking a little deeper, a little sharper, those terms."

Speaking after practice, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown expressed he does believe he will get involved too much in scrums when the pads come on next week, but will hesitate to mix it up, if a player on defense tests him.

"I thought about that when the pads came back on, how is it going to be," St. Brown said. "One of the players goes, 'How many fights are there going to be that break out?' I said two. My plus or minus is two (fights). So we'll see. I don't think I will get in any fights, but I'm not a punk now. So, if they try me, I might have to do something. But, I don't think it will happen with me this year. Unless it happens. We'll see."

Quarterback Jared Goff appears more comfortable

Based on observations the first couple days of camp, the Lions' offense looks to be operating much smoother.

Led by quarterback Jared Goff, one of the factors contributing to the success of the offense has been the increased comfort level with the team's signal-caller.

"I would say he’s more comfortable at this time than he was last year," Campbell said. "A lot of that has to do with what we’ve done offensively, I would say Ben Johnson has done a really good job and his staff. Not only what we’re doing or where we’re going, bringing in (offensive assistant) John Morton has been really good for us, who was at Vegas. But also, we’re doing a number of things that he did well at LA. So, I think those will help him.”

The wideouts have certainly noticed a quarterback who is more comfortable running the offense.

Goff himself noted that he trusts the coaching staff to implement the suggestions he provides, as he works to add what he does best to the mix when the coaching staff tweaks parts of the scheme.

"I think he he looks much more comfortable," St. Brown said. "I think that would be for any quarterback that's going into year two with the team that he really understands. Last year, I think it was brand new. Everything. New coaches, new receivers. So, I think chemistry is a big thing for a quarterback and receivers and even tight ends. So for him having that year under his belt, I think we just understand each other much more as wideouts, in the passing game. It's going to pay off."