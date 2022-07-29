How Lions Plan to Keep RB D'Andre Swift Healthy

The Detroit Lions know they have to get the most possible out of running back D’Andre Swift.

Heading into his third NFL season, he’s shown all the qualities of a blossoming star. Whether it’s on the ground or through the air, Swift has shown the ability to reel off big plays every time he touches the ball.

There is a concern, however. The 23-year-old has yet to complete a full season through his first two. He’s played 13 games apiece in each of his previous campaigns, dealing with injuries throughout.

Now, head coach Dan Campbell and his staff are looking for ways to maximize the young running back’s durability as the team rolls through training camp.

“It goes without saying that Swift is one of our most explosive players on offense,” Campbell said. “We feel like if we set this up right and there’s any space, this guy could take it to the house. He’s got that ability. My gosh, you want those guys out there every play. I would like to see if, man, can we get him out of camp, get his legs under him, get him in really good shape, get the intensity, get the volume under him and then see what he looks like.”

Last season, Swift was limited in the preseason. Campbell pointed to his performance in the 2021 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, in which his starting running back had 104 yards of total offense and scored a 43-yard touchdown on a screen pass.

“We never really got to put a load on him and get him ready for the season,” Campbell said. “We get him ready for San Fran, and he takes quite a bit of reps. We didn’t want to do that but it just kind of happened that way. We throw him a screen, he takes it to the house. You’re just trying to win a game.

“He didn’t get the load in camp, and first game out of the box he’s got quite a load on him. It starts to stack over time, we don’t make it through the season. I kind of think that maybe (the injuries) started in camp.”

Injury update

Two Lions suffered injuries through the first two days of camp. Undrafted running back Greg Bell pulled up running a pass route during practice Thursday and looked to be in a considerable amount of pain.

Campbell said the San Diego State product is dealing with a “back-slash-hip” injury.

“We’re gonna get him checked out (Friday), a lot more thoroughly,” Campbell remarked. “Get a scan on it and see where he’s at, but he won’t be out there.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, converted tight end Devin Funchess is dealing with a light groin injury suffered Thursday and will miss Friday’s practice. However, the timetable for return looks optimistic.

Funchess is attempting to revive his career. After being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2015, the Michigan native hasn’t played in a game since 2019 and is moving to tight end, where he played in college.

Ramping up intensity

With Friday marking the third day of NFL training camp, the Lions will pump up the intensity in Allen Park.

“It’ll be a full speed practice,” Campbell said Friday. “There will be no jog-through or anything of that nature. We’re going.”

Detroit will spend time Friday running the two-minute drill in hopes of getting early preparation for key situations. The results of this could have implications on who makes the final roster, even though cut day is still over a month away.

“We’re gonna finish with a two-minute (drill) today,” the head coach said. “Normally you don’t start two-minute until Day five, but we’re gonna have it. End of half, we’re going. Put ourselves in these situations early like we did in spring. I’m looking for two things, those guys that are, under pressure, they’re cool and collected. The pressure goes up, your heart rate goes down. Who are those guys? Who can handle it and produce? Who are the guys who just crumble under it?”

The Lions are approaching their first padded practice of training camp, which is scheduled for Monday.