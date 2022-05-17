Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown Snubbed From PFF List
The Detroit Lions have started to develop a roster that is younger, faster and hungrier to achieve NFL success.
Michael Brockers, 31, is the only member of the roster who is older than the age of 30.
Pro Football Focus recently released their annual list of the top ranked players under the age of 25.
According to PFF's guidelines, "One yearly offseason tradition we have here at PFF is showing some love to the top young players in the NFL in the form of a top 25 players under 25 years of age. The cut-off for this list is that the players need to still be under 25 years old when the season begins. ... This is more of an overall talent recognition and accomplishment list."
Unfortunately, no members of the Lions' roster made the list.
The argument can be made both right tackle Penei Sewell and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown should have garnered increased consideration, based on what they showcased their rookie season.
Sewell was listed as an honorable mention.
"We want guys that are highly competitive, and they love ball. They’re not going to be perfect," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters ahead of a recent minicamp practice. "They might not always say the right things. They mean well, but boy they love ball. They’ll do anything for it and do anything for their teammates. In that regard, I’m elated with the guys that we have and the vision, keeping the vision with where it’s been and where it’s going.”
