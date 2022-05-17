Dan Campbell: Who Says We Can't Get Flexed?

Dan Campbell was asked about Detroit Lions not having any primetime games on their 2022 schedule.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell tried to find a silver lining regarding his team's lack of appearances in primetime this upcoming season.

While many can make an argument for why the team will not be featured in primetime, it is still quite unusual for the team to be the only NFL squad not to be featured in primetime at all in 2022.

Speaking to reporters before a rookie minicamp practice on Saturday, Campbell expressed the team still has an opportunity to play in primetime, if the results are there early in the regular season.

“It’s awesome, one o’clock games. It’s awesome, one o’clock. You knock them out, you go home, you get ready for the next opponent," Campbell said. "You’re not waiting all day in the hotel, all night, and then you go up and now you’re on a short week it feels like. I’ve got no problem. And by the way, you can get flexed (Weeks) 5 to 15, so who says we can’t get flexed?”

NFL broadcasting vice president Mike North explained last week that it was not an intentional snub to omit the Lions from primetime games this upcoming season.

"I acknowledge that it looks odd to have them not in primetime, quote-unquote, but they’re going to be playing in one of the five most-watched football games this season," North told reporters in a conference call. That’s pretty good, too."

