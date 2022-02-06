Stafford, Burrow Share Early Thoughts on Key Matchup

The stage for Super Bowl LVI is set and the two teams are raring to go.

The Los Angeles Rams, who are the second team in NFL history to host the Super Bowl in their home stadium, are taking on the upstart Cincinnati Bengals for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been the key for his team’s postseason run, delivering on coach Sean McVay’s vision after the signal caller was acquired in an offseason trade.

“The second I was traded here and we got Von Miller, we get Odell, we get all these unbelievable players, we get Sony Michel, all these guys,” Stafford said. “The pressure for our team has been there all season from the outside, but for us that stuff hasn’t really bothered us, hasn’t really crept into our thought process at all. We just go out there and attack each day.”

When the NFC Championship game went final, cementing the Rams’ place in the Super Bowl, Stafford shared a moment with his wife, Kelly.

“I didn’t even know we were gonna get to see some family down there, not sure how they got that done but they did, I was pumped about that,” Stafford said in an interview with ESPN. “I saw (Kelly) at the last second. That’s a lot of years, a lot of support for each other coming into one moment. I love having her in my corner and I love getting to share that moment with her.”

Stafford was asked about the quarterback opposite him, Cincinnati second year phenom Joe Burrow. The latter is known for his swagger and charisma, which Stafford has taken notice of.

“He definitely has some (swagger),” Stafford said. “He does a good job in the postgame pressers, I love it. Wish I could look that cool in my second year, he’s nailing that look. As far as on the field, he’s an impressive player. He was an impressive player in college at LSU, I remember watching him, thinking to myself, ‘Man, this guy is gonna be a great pro.’”

Burrow explains cigar celebration origin

Burrow has made waves for his performance on the field. In just his second year, he’s teamed up with fellow LSU product Ja’Marr Chase to create one of the league’s most prolific offenses.

Yet, his postgame celebrations have become almost equally as famous. He’s gone viral for smoking cigars after big wins in his career, dating back to the national championship victory over Clemson while in college.

In his interview with ESPN, he spoke on the origin of the celebration.

“I smoked one after the national championship game and that was my first cigar I ever smoked. And then after that, I decided that every time I win some kind of title, I’m gonna smoke a cigar. So I smoked one after we won the division title and so hopefully smoke one next Sunday.”

The Bengals were considered longshots to make a playoff run, with steep odds to win the title at both the start of the regular season and postseason. Yet, they are just one win away from proving everyone wrong.

“It’s been a culmination of a lot of hard work,” Burrow said. “But it’s finally come to fruition, and it’s really been a dream come true the last two and a half years. We’re excited about all the hard work we put in and gotten us to this moment.”

Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals will kick off at 6:40 Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.