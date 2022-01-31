Matthew Stafford Leads Los Angeles Rams to NFC Championship

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wanted to play in big games.

Fo a player who spent 12 seasons dealing with the ups and downs of playing for a losing franchise in the Detroit Lions, Sunday must have been cathartic.

“I just want to play in big games, you know? … I want to have opportunities to make big-time plays in the fourth quarter against really good teams, in big moments, rather than a one o’clock game on a Sunday somewhere,” Stafford told ESPN in a feature story prior to the start of the 2021 season.

And, there he was Sunday.

After nearly making the biggest mistake of his professional career, Stafford regrouped and made the necessary plays to lead his team to victory in the fourth quarter.

Stafford nearly tossed an interception that was dropped by safety Jaquiski Tartt.

Instead of being the culprit of a late-game turnover, Stafford and the Rams rallied from a 17-7 deficit for the comeback victory.

The first half was a defensive battle, as the 49ers took a 10-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

In the end, Cooper Kupp and the Rams were too much for the 49ers' defense to handle, though.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense had an opportunity to tie the game after the Rams took the 20-17 lead, but the Rams' defense stood tall and forced an interception to seal the win.

