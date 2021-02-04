Swift Wants Peterson to Return to Detroit in 2021

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift hopes to play with Adrian Peterson again in 2021.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift has had one conversation with new head coach Dan Campbell.

Despite a promising start to his career, Swift is not assuming that he will become Detroit's full-time running back.

He told CBS Sports on Wednesday that he would actually prefer if free agent Adrian Peterson returns to the Lions in 2021.

"I definitely want him back," he said, explaining that he "picked his brain" all throughout his rookie year.

In October, Peterson observed Swift's growth both physically and mentally.

"I can see mentally he's becoming stronger. He's more in shape now, as well, and that comes with playing, (after) no preseason or anything like that," Peterson said. "So, getting a really good full game last week and seeing how he was able to power through, that's a lot for a young guy to really try to carry the load."

Reaction to Matthew Stafford trade

Despite only playing with Stafford for one season, Swift echoed what several of his former teammates have said in regards to his leadership.

"I think L.A. is getting a great leader," Swift said. "A great person, first and foremost. He's a warrior, a competitor. I think he's going to be great for them."

As part of the trade between the Lions and Rams, quarterback Jared Goff was acquired. He will most likely succeed Stafford under center this upcoming season.

The second-year running back said he's excited to work with Goff, the Rams' former No. 1 pick who's ready to put behind his fallout with the Los Angeles-based organization.

Swift noted he watched the 26-year-old quarterback play last season and thinks he can be a "great quarterback" with Detroit's new coaching staff.

Former L.A. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was hired as Detroit's new offensive coordinator, and should be looking to tailor his system to highlight Goff's skill set.

