AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Taylor Decker Excited to Work with New OL Coach Hank Fraley

John Maakaron

When head coach Matt Patricia overhauled the coaching staff this past offseason, one of the vacancies was filled from within. 

Hank Fraley was promoted to be Detroit's new offensive line coach in January of 2020. 

Prior to working in Detroit, Fraley worked for three years as the assistant offensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings, and brought with him six years of coaching experience. 

"He obviously knows the guys in the room, and there's a level of familiarity," left tackle Taylor Decker said Thursday in a video conference with Detroit media. "The guys are comfortable around him, comfortable to ask questions. Obviously, he played for a long time, I think 11 years. So, he's going to have that insight for the guys."

He added, "We were so excited when he got that job. So, he deserves it because the dude works really, really hard. We've seen all the hours he puts in as the assistant coach behind the scenes."

Contract status

Taylor reported that there was little development in his new contract with the organization. 

He reiterated that he was letting his agent address any contract negotiations with the team.

Would Decker consider a short-term agreement?

"I guess I haven't considered anything because there hasn't been anything like put on the table," he said. "I will speak with my agent, he'll speak with the organization about that and then however they go, they go."

Related

For Matt Patricia, Change in Attitude Makes Supporting Him Easier

Center Russell Bodine Becomes Third Detroit Lion to Opt-Out

WR Kenny Golladay Cleared to Return to Detroit Lions

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jashon Cornell Could Be Source of Interior Pass-Rush Help

Could Detroit Lions rookie DT Jashon Cornell provide interior pass-rush help in 2020? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

For Matt Patricia, Change in Attitude Makes Supporting Him Easier

Examining how Detroit Lions head man Matt Patricia's change in attitude makes supporting him easier

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

LB Jamie Collins Is Jarrad Davis' Favorite Type of Person

Jarrad Davis explains why he has enjoyed being around Detroit Lions teammate Jamie Collins the first few days of training camp.

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

How the New Practice Squad Structure Impacts the Lions

Read more about the Detroit Lions' practice squad in 2020.

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

Center Russell Bodine Becomes Third Detroit Lion to Opt Out

Offensive lineman Russell Bodine opts out of 2020 NFL season for Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

LB Jarrad Davis Wants to 'Answer the Bell' in 2020

Read more on how Jarrad Davis transformed his mentality this past offseason.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Matthew Stafford's Test Result Was a False Positive

Matthew Stafford is off of the reserve/COVID-19 list

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Kelly Stafford Blasts NFL Over Matthew Stafford's False-Positive COVID-19 Test Result

Read more on how people reacted to Matthew Stafford testing positive for COVID-19.

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Will Jonah Jackson Take Joe Dahl's Job at Left Guard?

Examining whether Detroit Lions' Jonah Jackson will take Joe Dahl's job at left guard during the 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Kenny Golladay Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Kenny Golladay returns to Detroit Lions' roster. Team still has four members of the roster on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49