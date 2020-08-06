When head coach Matt Patricia overhauled the coaching staff this past offseason, one of the vacancies was filled from within.

Hank Fraley was promoted to be Detroit's new offensive line coach in January of 2020.

Prior to working in Detroit, Fraley worked for three years as the assistant offensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings, and brought with him six years of coaching experience.

"He obviously knows the guys in the room, and there's a level of familiarity," left tackle Taylor Decker said Thursday in a video conference with Detroit media. "The guys are comfortable around him, comfortable to ask questions. Obviously, he played for a long time, I think 11 years. So, he's going to have that insight for the guys."

He added, "We were so excited when he got that job. So, he deserves it because the dude works really, really hard. We've seen all the hours he puts in as the assistant coach behind the scenes."

Contract status

Taylor reported that there was little development in his new contract with the organization.

He reiterated that he was letting his agent address any contract negotiations with the team.

Would Decker consider a short-term agreement?

"I guess I haven't considered anything because there hasn't been anything like put on the table," he said. "I will speak with my agent, he'll speak with the organization about that and then however they go, they go."

