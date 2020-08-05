AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Kenny Golladay Cleared to Return to Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

After the first week of training camp, eight players on Detroit's roster landed on the list for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or who come in close contact with an individual that has tested positive. 

Detroit has four members of the roster returning to training camp along with Golladay, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, tight end Isaac Nauta and cornerback Justin Coleman.

It was revealed Tuesday that Stafford's positive test result was a false-positive.

"It's one of those things that are going to be questionable for sure. But, at the end of the day, we knew coming into this that there were going to be situations like this and just knowing that we've got to hope the NFL and NFLPA can continue to work at it to knock things out, knock situations out that are going to come up like this," Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis said. "This might be the first one that we've heard about, but I'm sure there's more that are going to happen. Hopefully, they come up with a better way or continue to work on the way that we're doing it to test everybody, and I'm confident that everything will work out."

The remaining four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list include:

  • CB Amani Oruwariye
  • S Jalen Elliott
  • TE T.J. Hockenson
  • P Arryn Siposs

Related

LB Jamie Collins is Jarrad Davis' Favorite Type of Player

How New Practice Squad Structure Impacts the Lions

Kelly Stafford Blasts NFL: 'Past Four Days Have Been Somewhat of a Nightmare'

Matthew Stafford's COVID-19 Test Result Was a False Positive

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matthew Stafford's Test Result Was a False Positive

Matthew Stafford is off of the reserve/COVID-19 list

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Will Jonah Jackson Take Joe Dahl's Job at Left Guard?

Examining whether Detroit Lions' Jonah Jackson will take Joe Dahl's job at left guard during the 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

LB Jamie Collins Is Jarrad Davis' Favorite Type of Person

Jarrad Davis explains why he has enjoyed being around Detroit Lions teammate Jamie Collins the first few days of training camp.

John Maakaron

Will DT Daylon Mack Make the Lions' 53-Man Roster?

Examining whether defensive tackle Daylon Mack will make the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

LB Jarrad Davis Wants to 'Answer the Bell' in 2020

Read more on how Jarrad Davis transformed his mentality this past offseason.

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Matthew Stafford Tested Positive for COVID-19

Read more on when Matthew Stafford is able to return to the Allen Park practice facility.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Kelly Stafford Blasts NFL Over Matthew Stafford's False-Positive COVID-19 Test Result

Read more on how people reacted to Matthew Stafford testing positive for COVID-19.

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

Can Matthew Stafford and Lions' Offense Replicate Success?

Detroit Lions' offense and Matthew Stafford will be counted on to aid the team's revamped defense.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

How the New Practice Squad Structure Impacts the Lions

Read more about the Detroit Lions' practice squad in 2020.

Logan Lamorandier

Should Lions QB Matthew Stafford Opt Out of 2020 Season?

Matthew Stafford was recently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Should he opt out of the NFL season?

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179