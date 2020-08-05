The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

After the first week of training camp, eight players on Detroit's roster landed on the list for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or who come in close contact with an individual that has tested positive.

Detroit has four members of the roster returning to training camp along with Golladay, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, tight end Isaac Nauta and cornerback Justin Coleman.

It was revealed Tuesday that Stafford's positive test result was a false-positive.

"It's one of those things that are going to be questionable for sure. But, at the end of the day, we knew coming into this that there were going to be situations like this and just knowing that we've got to hope the NFL and NFLPA can continue to work at it to knock things out, knock situations out that are going to come up like this," Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis said. "This might be the first one that we've heard about, but I'm sure there's more that are going to happen. Hopefully, they come up with a better way or continue to work on the way that we're doing it to test everybody, and I'm confident that everything will work out."

The remaining four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list include:

CB Amani Oruwariye

S Jalen Elliott

TE T.J. Hockenson

P Arryn Siposs

