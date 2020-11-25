Biggest Matchup to Watch in Texans-Lions: Deshaun Watson vs. Detroit Secondary

The Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson has grown into one of the best quarterbacks in today's game, and the Lions will be tasked with trying to stop him on Thanksgiving.

Through 10 games in 2020, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has thrown for 20 touchdowns, just five interceptions and 2,883 yards, while completing a career-best 68.9 percent of his passes.

If the season were to end today, the 25-year-old would end up with a career-high passer rating of 108.6 and a career-best QBR of 72.9 (for a season in which he's played in more than seven games).

Watson, who's capable of breaking off a big play with his legs, as well, has also recorded 269 yards and two touchdowns on the ground this season -- exactly his numbers in both statistical categories during his rookie campaign in 2017, when he suited up for just seven games.

Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports

He's failed to post a passer rating of at least 109.0 in just one of the Texans' games since Week 3. Additionally, since Week 5, he's been Pro Football Focus' highest-graded quarterback, with an overall mark of 92.2.

If he was on a team better than Houston -- a team with more than three wins -- he'd likely be receiving strong MVP consideration.

In Week 12, he's set to face a Detroit secondary that has allowed the 25th-most passing yards (2,584) in the league through 10 games.

Second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye is coming off a game against the Carolina Panthers in which he recorded an interception and posted a PFF grade of 91.6.

However, the rest of the secondary struggled, allowing XFL alum P.J. Walker, in his first career NFL start, to throw for 258 yards and complete over 70 percent of his passes (70.6).

Something tells me if the Lions had trouble stopping Walker, they're not going to fare any better against Watson.

In fact, they're going to fare much worse.

Watson should easily complete over 70 percent of his passes, and be in store for a 300-plus-yard day through the air.

My projection is that the fourth-year passer throws for 308 yards and two touchdowns, while recording a completion percentage of 74.5 percent.

