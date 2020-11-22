SI.com
Did Jim Caldwell Take a Subtle Jab at Matt Patricia?

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions are floundering under the leadership of head coach Matt Patricia.

Detroit's play on the field is indicative of a football team devoid of real leadership and commitment to excellence. 

Back when former head coach Jim Caldwell was the leader, Detroit was winning at a far greater clip than the current regime.

Prior to his dismissal following the 2017 season, Caldwell had back-to-back nine win seasons.

Following Detroit's first shutout loss since 2019, Caldwell posted an interesting tweet on social media.

"Great leadership requires a devotion to task, mission and ideology that can be understood by watching the man or woman in charge lead their life," Caldwell posted to social media on Sunday afternoon.

Caldwell said on former safety Glover Quin’s podcast that he believes general manager Bob Quinn wanted him out of Detroit the moment he arrived in town.

“I think without question that had he been left to his own devices I probably would have been gone the day he came in, just kind of the feeling that I got even though obviously it went through a two-week process of kind of going through an interview process with him in order to keep my job,” Caldwell explained to Quin. “And I was thankful to be able to continue because I did think that we were going to move in the right direction, I did think that we had something that was pretty special.”

The timing of Caldwell's tweet has certainly led some to wonder if he was questioning the leadership of Detroit's current head coach.

