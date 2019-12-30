3 Changes GM Bob Quinn Must Make

General Manager Bob Quinn is set to address supporters of the Lions this week.

He must address the disastrous 2019 season and begin to repair the growing rift between supporters and the organization.

After a disappointing 6-10 season, Matt Patricia and Co. followed that up with a 3-12-1 season.

Quinn's tenure and recent decision-making has been heavily scrutinized since the organization has taken steps backwards.

The intention was to move forward when Jim Caldwell was not retained after having multiple winning seasons and playoff appearances.

Most would have assumed that the combination of Quinn and Patricia would hit the ground running since there was supposedly a long history of the duo's working relationship. That simply has not come to fruition and there are serious doubts these two can turn things around.

Here are three changes that Quinn must make, if he is turn things around and save his job.

Overhaul the scouting department

Quite frankly, the scouting department has not targeted enough special talents.

The NFL Draft and free-agency is where regimens thrive or collapse.

In Quinn's four years, the roster is not drastically better. Even worse, the lack of depth was exposed when quarterback Matthew Stafford went down after eight games.

Detroit went 0-8.

The draft selections in recent seasons have not delivered to the degree that breeds consistent success or a winning culture.

Too many players have been selected that end up not panning out or do not fit the current coaching regime.

The scouting department needs fresh voices and perspectives, possibly with an eye for high-end talent that can make plays at critical moments in the fourth quarter.

Sign a proven backup quarterback

This offseason and throughout the regular season, it was a carousel of run-of-the-mill quarterbacks attempting to earn a roster spot.

After Stafford went down, the Lions played Jeff Driskel and David Blough.

Laughable.

The Steelers lost Ben Roethlisberger and were still able to compete for a playoff spot until the final week for the season. The same cannot be said for the Lions.

Given Stafford's recent issues with back injuries, it is imperative that Detroit bring in a quarterback that can pick up the pieces should Stafford miss time in 2020.

Roster decisions must improve

The two biggest decisions that Quinn will make this offseason will be deciding the fates of cornerback Darius Slay and guard Graham Glasgow.

Judging by recent decisions, the wrong choices could end up hurting the organizations for years to come.

Glasgow has recently verbalized that he hasn't felt the organization really wants him based on the lack of discussions to extend his contract.

Slay does not appear thrilled to be part of an organization that is attempting to stifle personality and control the locker room.

Quinn has overpaid for players and several of his high-priced free-agent acquisitions have underwhelmed and not lived up to their contracts.

Justin Coleman and Rick Wagner are overpaid and their play on the field has not been consistent enough to warrant the price tag.

Damon "Snacks" Harrison was given a contract extension in the offseason, even though the inherent risks were present.

Harrison struggled all season with injuries and is now mulling retirement.

Quinn should have been steadfast in deciding that Harrison was already under contract and playing under the terms of his old deal was the avenue to go down.

If Quinn is to retain his job, these changes must be made swiftly along with decisions regarding the coaching staff.

