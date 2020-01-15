Can Clemson's Isaiah Simmons Fit in the Lions Scheme?

With a plethora of NFL talent, the NCAA Championship game boosted the draft stock of more than a few players.

Maybe none more than Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Voted as the nation's best linebacker in 2019, Simmons can play literally play almost anywhere on the field.

Of his 738 snaps played in 2019 before the National Championship, per Pro Football Focus, Simmons lined up:

‪Defensive Line - 106‬ snaps

Box - 239‬ snaps

‪Slot - 256‬ snaps

‪Wide Cornerback - 7‬ snaps

‪Deep Safety - 130‬ snaps

The extraordinary aspect about Simmons is that not only does he line up all over the field, but he plays each facet of the game very well.

No matter the alignment.

2019 PFF grades (before National Championship):

Run-defense: 87.2

Pass-rush: 80.4

Coverage: 84.2

Now, Lions head coach Matt Patricia has a very specific type of player he looks for in his defense. Typically, Patricia wants size, length, and versatility.

Simmons checks all those boxes for the strong safety role, or hang defender, in Patricia's hybrid scheme. Patricia's base defense is a 3-3-5 with the third safety essentially a starter.

Simmons, who is listed at 230 pounds, isn't an exact scheme fit as a middle linebacker solely because of his weight.

Maybe the Lions feel that Simmons could bulk up a bit and be a more prototypical linebacker in their gap control defense.

Then again, why would they want to pigeonhole such a versatile player into just one spot?

For comparison, Lions safety Tavon Wilson spent the majority of his time around the line of scrimmage.

In all likelihood, Simmons would be utilized in a similar role with blitz packages designed specifically for him.

Most importantly, he would be able to help cover today's ultra-athletic tight ends.

With Simmons not having a true position, it could deter some of the more rigid-minded teams. The word "tweener" often carries a negative connotation. The thing is, a bigger player usually sacrifices some athleticism -- not Simmons.

He can move like a defensive back who is 30 pounds lighter. That's what makes him a special player.

Coming into Clemson, there were reports Simmons ran a 4.31 40-yard dash. It would be hard to believe until a recent video showed him keeping up with the widely-considered fastest running back in this draft class, Travis Etienne.

That leads to the next question: Is a safety or even an off-ball linebacker worth a top-3 draft selection?

Most years, it is not. Simmons appears to be a unique case though.

Important to note, if the Lions do consider Simmons more of a safety, they just traded away team captain Quandre Diggs and drafted two safeties over the last two years in the third round. Would they be willing to invest so much draft capital at the position once more?

So maybe it goes against the grain to grab Simmons with the third pick due to his position, or lack thereof.

In a perfect world, the Lions third overall selection would garner some serious trade interest and they could scoop up another pick while also nabbing Simmons a few spots later. That just makes too much sense though. On top of that, who knows how long Simmons would even last.

In my personal opinion, if you can't find a role for this talented of a player in a scheme, then the scheme is flawed.

Simmons can do it all, the Lions have a position that fits his skill set, and they should be giving him a long and hard look if he is on the board when they are picking in April.

Related

Lions Shut Out of All-Rookie Team

Evaluating Lions Selecting a RB in Second Round of NFL Draft

Reactions to Cory Undlin Being Named Defensive Coordinator

Inside the Numbers on Cory Undlin