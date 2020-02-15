3 Players Lions Could Select in Second Round of NFL Draft

The Lions currently possess the 35th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

In many mock drafts, the Lions are selecting an impact player on defense in the first two rounds.

The defense is the primary area of need for Detroit and must be addressed in the higher rounds of this year's draft.

There are mock drafts that have Detroit selecting offensive players with their second-round pick.

Could Detroit target a running back, quarterback or wide receiver in the second round?

Here is a look at three potential players the Lions could draft in the second round this year:

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

According to The Draft Network:

"Looks the part as an NFL rusher. Rocked up and high cut, with long limbs and good flexibility. Violent style of rushing with a good willingness to attack inside moves and stunts with his shoulder and full momentum, looking to disrupt. Unafraid of fighting in close quarters with tackles and wins late rush reps with high intensity and physicality. Can use length and hand placement in flashes to generate significant displacement on power rushes, with lock-out ability in his arms to generate separation and work to shed. Explosiveness to the quarterback/ball-carrier is exciting to see as a potential 3-4 OLB and space player."

© Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jordan Love, Utah State

The buzz surrounding Love started in 2018 when he passed for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns. In 2019, he passed for 3,402 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Love has moved up the quarterback draft boards rapidly since he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

He has displayed a rocket for an arm and has a solid touch on deep passes. Pocket presence is another one of his strengths, and he has displayed some mobility should the pocket collapse around him.

© Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

LB Josh Uche, Michigan

Michigan's Josh Uche impressed many with his performance in Alabama at the Senior Bowl.

Detroit will find his versatility highly appealing, and that is why Uche will be Detroit's selection in the second round.

Adding a quality linebacker will help next year's defense limit opposing running backs and tight ends.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Related

WR Kenny Golladay 2019 Highlight Reel

Lions 2020 NFL Combine Preview: Cornerbacks

Latest SI Lions Maven Mock Draft: Lions Select QB Tua Tagovailoa

Is Matthew Stafford Secretly Trying to Get Traded

Better Fit: Simmons or Brown?

What RB Kerryon Johnson Needs to Do in Third Year