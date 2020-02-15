Kenny Golladay's 2019 Highlight Reel

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay definitely emerged as one of the bright spots for the Detroit Lions during a 2019 season filled with losses and disappointments.

Golladay displays traits that have already made him stand out among NFL wide receivers. He has the ability to make tough catches look routine and he had a knack for finding the end zone regularly in his third season.

During the offseason, Golladay has already started his training for next season.

He is working out at Travelle Gaines’ Athletic Gaines facility near Los Angeles, California.

He addressed his contract situation since he is likely a candidate for a long-term extension that will place him among the league's highest-paid receivers.

When asked, Golladay has stated that he isn’t concerned about his contract situation at this time.

“It’s really a blessing,” he said of his situation. “I just try to walk in the building and be the same guy every day. That’s my big thing. They know what they’re going to get out of me. I put the work in, and it shows on the field," Golladay said.

According to the Touchdown Wire:

"Over the past two seasons, Golladay has more receiving yards (2,253) than Amari Cooper, Stephon Diggs, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. Golladay’s 16 receiving touchdowns over the last two seasons tie him with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Cooper Kupp, Antonio Brown and Eric Ebron for third-best in the NFL. And he ranks eighth in that time in yards per target (9.59) among receivers with at least 100 catches."

Check out these highlights of quality catches made by Golladay during the 2019 season.

Related

Lions 2020 NFL Combine Preview: Cornerbacks

Latest SI Lions Maven Mock Draft: Lions Select QB Tua Tagovailoa

Is Matthew Stafford Secretly Trying to Get Traded

Better Fit: Simmons or Brown?

What RB Kerryon Johnson Needs to Do in Third Year

Free Agent WR Robby Anderson Could Flourish in Darrell Bevell's Offense

General Manager Bob Quinn Responds to Stafford Trade Rumors