In Latest Mock Draft, Detroit Lions Draft QB Tua Tagovailoa

It's officially that time of year. Draft season is upon us.

The Lions officially have the third pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In many mock drafts, the Lions are selecting an impact player on defense in the first round. The defense is the primary area of need for Detroit and must be addressed in the higher rounds of this year's NFL Draft.

Although many believe that Detroit can only draft a defensive player with the No. 3 pick, there is a very real chance Detroit veers away from what the majority feels is best for the organization.

Here is SI Lions Maven latest three-round mock draft.

3rd Pick

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently reported that the three-month CT scan for Alabama draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa was very positive.

"The fracture has healed. The hip and its range of motion is good. It’ll likely be another month before he’s cleared for football activities, as expected," Rapoport tweeted.

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit is ready to draft the quarterback of the future. If the medical reports continue to be positive, Tagovailoa will be Detroit's first-round pick in this year's NFL draft.

Detroit can ill-afford to pass on a quarterback that turns into a mega-star for another organization.

According to the Draft Network:

"Does a terrific job navigating the pocket, keeping his eyes down the field and finding his outlets under duress. He isn’t the tallest quarterback but the density of his frame is ideal for his style of play. He is balanced and rhythmic with his footwork in the pocket and is generally synched up properly with his routes. Has success challenging all levels of the field with sound accuracy. Takes full advantage of the incredible speed at his disposal with the Bama WRs and works the football down the field with excellent success."

35th Pick

Michigan's Josh Uche impressed many with his performance in Alabama at the Senior Bowl.

Detroit will find his versatility highly appealing, and that is why Uche will be Detroit's selection in the second round.

Adding a quality linebacker to the room will help out next year's defense limit opposing running backs and tight ends.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

67th Pick

According to many draft experts, Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette is highly athletic and demonstrates solid tackling.

In the passing game, he demonstrated the innate ability to make plays and has shown good instincts on film.

He doesn't shy away from coverage when the football is in the air and shows good body control.

He would be a welcome addition to the Lions secondary if selected.

© Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

