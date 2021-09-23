3 Landing Spots for Detroit Lions Linebacker Jamie Collins

These three teams could trade for Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins has likely worn out his welcome in Motown.

After a subpar performance against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, head coach Dan Campbell notably compared Collins' effort level to that of his teammate Alex Anzalone.

"I mean, look, Jamie’s a big linebacker. He’s a very athletic linebacker. And the way he moves is a little bit different. Now, does he move with the same effort and have the same effort as Alex? No, I don’t think so," Campbell said. "I think Alex just plays at a high level all the time. That’s him, that’s how he goes.

"But Jamie, there’s things that Jamie does well that we still have to continue to use. He’s still a mismatch on third down, particularly in the rush game. We’ll see where this goes."

It will likely be challenging to move Collins, as he is 31-years-old and his performance in pass coverage has left a lot to be desired.

According to ESPN, the Lions can entice another team to trade for Collins by paying him a signing bonus in order to reduce the base salary that would be owed to him.

Here are three teams who could trade for the veteran.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The possibility of pairing Collins with Devin Bush could appeal to the Steelers, who have a tendency of maximizing the talents of defensive players who have joined their organization.

Collins would likely be viewed as an upgrade over linebacker Joe Schobert. The Steelers defense could hide the obvious deficiencies the 31-year-old Collins brings by not forcing him to shoulder the load for the defense.

Miami Dolphins

There are two organizations that could likely maximize the veteran's talent, and the Dolphins are one of them.

Head coach Brian Flores has previously served as the New England Patriots linebackers coach and as an assistant head coach.

The Dolphins defense was just shredded by the Buffalo Bills in a 35-0 home loss, thus increasing the likelihood changes could be made on Miami's defense.

New England Patriots

The Patriots just recently added linebacker Jahlani Tavai after he was waived before the start of the season.

No other organization would be more willing to add Collins, since he has enjoyed the most success he has had in his career playing in Bill Belichick's defense.

Also, former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who is possibly being groomed to become the Patriots next general manager, could advocate for Collins to return for another stint.