3 Teams That Could Want No. 2 Pick

Read more on the three NFL teams that could want to trade up with the Detroit Lions for the No. 2 overall pick.

The Lions are "definitely open for business."

It's what Detroit general manager Brad Holmes said earlier this week at the Senior Bowl when discussing the possibility of the organization trading back from the No. 2 overall selection in this April's NFL Draft.

There's sure to be plenty of suitors for the pick, too, especially with game-changing pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux both possibly being available when the pick rolls around.

For the sake of this piece, let's take a look at the three teams that are most likely to facilitate a deal with the Lions for the No. 2 pick.

Carolina Panthers

If Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal is still on the board at No. 2, it could entice the Panthers to trade up from the No. 6 pick.

Carolina notably has had some issues at left tackle the last few seasons, and Neal could slide right in and be the organization's blind-side protector for many years to come.

If such occurs, the next move for Carolina would be getting a true franchise passer for Neal to protect.

N.Y. Giants

The Giants own a pair of first-round picks (No. 5 and No. 7 overall), making them an optimal franchise for the Lions to trade back with.

The "G-Men" could be in the market for an offensive lineman and pass rusher with their two first-rounders, which adds to the value of the No. 2 selection for them.

I could see New York subsequently being interested in trading up with Holmes & Co. to land either Neal or one of the draft's consensus top-two EDGEs: Hutchinson or Thibodeaux.

Detroit would likely get a nice package of picks in return, too, making it hard to pass up for the team's front office.

If I'm Holmes, I'm looking long and hard at making a deal involving the No. 2 pick with new Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles presently possess three first-round picks (No. 15, No. 16 and No. 19).

They also have a big-time need at EDGE rusher, and I've personally seen EDGE defenders like Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II, a standout in practice this week at the Senior Bowl, be mocked to the franchise.

So, if you're Howie Roseman and Philadelphia, with all the draft capital they have, why not trade up to get Hutchinson or Thibodeaux at No. 2?

I think it'd make perfect sense for both the Eagles and the Lions, which would be able to likely get two of those first-rounders plus a third-or-fourth-round selection for the No. 2 overall pick.

If I were Holmes and looking to trade down, Philadelphia would be my trade partner.