Brad Holmes 'Never Scared' to Move Around in NFL Draft

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is open to trading the No. 2 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Holding a top pick in the NFL Draft can be quite beneficial for the right general manager.

Team's have been able to stockpile even more draft picks if the front office is willing to part ways with a Top-5 draft selection.

For Brad Holmes, he is not opposed to moving down in this year's draft, despite the Detroit Lions holding the No. 2 pick following a 3-13-1 season.

Speaking with NFL Network, Holmes told Tom Pelissero that he's open to trading down.

"I'm always open for whatever. We're still in the early stages of it, we've got a good feel of the class, we're at a much better place at this stage of the process than last year," Holmes said. "But, still, we've got a lot more work to do. But, I'm never scared to move around, so we're definitely open for business, always."

The challenge would be to potentially lose out on a player of Aidan Hutchinson's caliber.

With Detroit's defense desperately in need of a pass-rusher, potentially missing out on two game-changing defensive linemen could prove to be costly down the road.

On the other side, if Holmes is able to continue to find diamonds in the rough, than this might be the season to try and pull off a blockbuster draft trade.

