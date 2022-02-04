Maakaron: Detroit Lions 3-Round Mock Draft 1.0

The Detroit Lions address the offense with their early draft selections in this latest mock draft.

The Detroit Lions are potentially interested in adding two wideouts in this year's NFL Draft.

According to Detroit wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, "I’m excited about our competition going into next year, especially if we’re able to bring Josh (Reynolds) back and bring Kalif (Raymond) back. It’ll be some real competition, which we need," Randle El said at the Senior Bowl. ... "I said I’m trying to draft two and bring in one, cause it’s going to be some competition. I want it to be competition. That’s the only thing that makes them better. So, they’re expecting that. And, they know it, and that’s part of the game."

Could general manager Brad Holmes invest in wideouts early in this year's draft?

Here is my first 2022 three-round mock draft for the Lions.

ROUND ONE

No. 2 overall -- Malik Willis, quarterback, Liberty

Willis was voted the top quarterback on the American team during this week of practice in Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl.

It was based on a vote from Willis' defensive teammates on Friday.

All throughout the week, Willis demonstrated zip on his tosses, and his mobility is a quality several teams will surely find appealing.

No. 32 overall -- Jahan Dotson, wide receiver, Penn State

The Lions are desperately in need of finding additional help to build around wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

With a resurgence in quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions have to get a solid complement to St. Brown, and Dotson can be that prospect who comes in and contributes immediately.

ROUND TWO

No. 34 overall -- Jameson Williams, wide receiver, Alabama

Holmes and Detroit's front office roll the dice here on the injured Williams, who played like a top-15 selection prior to his ACL tear.

According to NFL.com, "One of the top talents at his position in the college game, Williams exploded for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns on 79 receptions for the Crimson Tide this season (19.9 yards per catch). He also was a prolific return specialist with two touchdowns on 10 returns for a 35.2-yard average. Williams has elite speed, having been clocked as fast as 23 mph in practice by Alabama's GPS tracking."

ROUND THREE

No. 66 overall -- Alontae Taylor, cornerback, Tennessee

Taylor started 12 games in 2021, and secured 60 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions.

Detroit's secondary needs added depth, due to several players on the active roster working their way back from significant injuries.

No. 97 overall -- Chad Muma, linebacker, Wyoming

Muma has been described as a player that was just born to play the position.

At 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds, Muma could potentially emerge into a three-down linebacker fairly quickly at the next level.

The talented linebacker reminded several scouts and pundits at the Senior Bowl of bruisers of the past.

When the Lions' front office turns on the film of his playing days, he could quickly jump up the team's draft board.