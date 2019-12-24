3 Wishes for the Detroit Lions

It has been quite the learning experience covering the Detroit Lions this season.

Many have more experience being around the team on a full-time basis.

But it is safe to say in my 35 years as a fan and six years covering them for the Detroit Sports Podcast Network, this organization needs some major wishes to come true.

On Monday evening, I had the privilege of enjoying Monday Night Football with friends.

The Green Bay Packers under first year head coach Matt LaFleur have won the NFC North. A feat that the Lions have not accomplished since 1993 and don't look to for several more upcoming seasons.

Here are my three wishes for the Detroit Lions organization.

Free agent dollars spent on players who actually perform on the field

With over 40 million dollars of cap space available this offseason, it is imperative that Bob Quinn spend the dollars wisely.

The Detroit Lions are not a charity. They must stop spending money and overpaying for veterans who come to play and disappoint.

And maybe avoid any players who are released from the Green Bay Packers since the Lions have not seen any tangible returns from ex-Packers.

Spending money wisely is imperative if Bob Quinn is to remain in Detroit beyond next season.

Overhaul the running game

Reading that running backs Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough may be a new tandem for Detroit only brings me lukewarm feelings.

Kerryon Johnson can't be relied upon yet to play a full season and Scarbrough is too inexperienced to be relied upon.

If there is a home run threat in the draft or a talented yet troubled running back available in free agency, Detroit should look to upgrade the depth chart at running back.

For whatever reason, the Lions cannot consistently crack 100-yards rushing during an NFL football game. It is befuddling and infuriating at the same time.

Every season, Detroit discusses their goal to have a balanced offense and their desire to be able to run the football. But it never comes to fruition.

Just take a look at what Packers running back Aaron Jones was able to accomplish against the Vikings. Impressive.

Can't say that ever for the Lions rushing attack.

A defense we can all be proud of

Normally, allowing a football coach to have three seasons to instill his system would be viewed as favorable by fans.

In Detroit, fans have less than zero faith in Matt Patricia and why should they?

A defensive "guru" and defensive "genius" who put that defense on the field this season for the world to laugh at and scoff only deserves criticism.

The defense never got better. The defense never executed in the big moments and Matt Patricia's scheme looks to be as soft as the Charmin tissue paper lining our bathrooms.

Rookie quarterbacks and less than stellar signal callers were able to rack up significant passing yards and touchdown passes against this defense.

Against the Broncos, the Lions recorded one pressure in the entire game. One.

The scheme does not appear to best utilize the talent available and Patricia and Co. never adapted.

If Detroit is going to have success next season when the mandate is to contend for the playoffs, Matt Patricia and the new defensive staff is going to need to get back to the drawing board and make this defense aggressive and impactful.

All that Patricia's defense produces at this point is lopsided offensive production for opponents who easily make plays for 60 minutes.

It's nice that Patricia's team plays hard, but when does the scheme start to look like it will help the team instead of hurting everyone involved?

