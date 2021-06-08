Twitter Reacts: New Detroit Lions Hat Underwhelms

New Detroit Lions hat is panned by several supporters on social media.

The reviews are in on the design of New Era's Logo Mix 59FIFTY Detroit Lions hat and they are not favorable.

Unfortunately, it's a big "L" for those who decide to purchase this hat.

Additionally, many took to social media to lampoon the design of the hat.

One fan tweeted, "Probably the worst Lions hat I've ever seen. This hat is a literal giant L."

Another fan posted, "This hat has LOSER written all over it. UHHHH who the hell thought this was a good idea?!?! Only the Detroit Lions!!! It might be time to change teams!!!!"

It is simply too easy for supporters of the Lions to associate the letter behind their logo with the one area the team has actually been consistent at the past few decades: Losing.

Hopefully, supporters have noticed that new head coach Dan Campbell consistently dons Lions caps saluting the military or that feature the American flag.

In his first season, he will be tasked with turning around the fortunes of an organization synonymous with bad luck and misfortune.

While it does not appear many will publicly don the latest New Era design, there are still dozens of other cap options available at the NFL Shop.

