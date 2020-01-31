LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Tyrone McKenzie Joins Lions Coaching Staff, Role is Unclear

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia officially announced Tyrone McKenzie has joined the coaching staff, but his official role with the team has yet to be announced.

McKenzie spent the last two years coaching under Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans.

He coached inside linebackers and was instrumental in the development of linebackers David Long Jr. and Rashaan Evans. 

In 2014, Mckenzie started his college career playing at Michigan State. After his freshman season, he transferred to Iowa State before finishing his college career at South Florida. 

The New England Patriots drafted McKenzie in the third round in 2009, but he was unable to contribute significantly his rookie season after suffering a torn ACL.

After stops in Tampa Bay and Minnesota, McKenzie's playing career ended in 2013. 

Prior to joining Tennessee in 2018, McKenzie started his coaching career as the assistant special teams coach with the Los Angeles Rams. 

Related

Detroit Lions May Not Be Preferred Destination for QB Tua Tagovailoa

Pros & Cons of Drafting Tua Tagovailoa

3 Quick Ways Lions Can Repair Reputation 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pros and Cons of Lions Drafting Tua Tagovailoa

Support has increased for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be drafted by the Lions

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Quick Ways Lions Can Repair Their Reputation

The Lions can do these three things quickly to start to repair their reputation as not being player friendly

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions May Not Be Tua Tagovailoa's Preferred Destination

Tagovailoa's father expressed that he has a destination in mind that is best for his son

John Maakaron

Dan Orlovsky Says No to Detroit Drafting Tua Tagovailoa

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky says Detroit should not draft quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

Did Matt Patricia Run Team Into the Ground in 2019?

Number of injuries Detroit Lions suffered during 2019 season was concerning

John Maakaron

T.J. Hockenson Would "Love the Opportunity" to Work with Tony Gonzalez

T.J. Hockenson tweets that he would love to work with Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez

John Maakaron

Utah's Bradlee Anae is a Great Fit for Lions

Bradlee Anae would be an ideal draft selection for Detroit Lions

Logan Lamorandier

Should the Lions Pursue QB Philip Rivers?

The Chargers announced this week the organization is moving on from QB Phillip Rivers

John Maakaron

by

Johnny Football

WR Danny Amendola Could Return to Patriots

Wide receiver Danny Amendola could look to reunite with his friend Tom Brady

John Maakaron

Lions Avoid Being Hacked, NFL Releases Statement

Several NFL teams had their twitter accounts hacked into in the past 48 hours

John Maakaron

by

Johnny Football