Tyrone McKenzie Joins Lions Coaching Staff, Role is Unclear

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia officially announced Tyrone McKenzie has joined the coaching staff, but his official role with the team has yet to be announced.

McKenzie spent the last two years coaching under Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans.

He coached inside linebackers and was instrumental in the development of linebackers David Long Jr. and Rashaan Evans.

In 2014, Mckenzie started his college career playing at Michigan State. After his freshman season, he transferred to Iowa State before finishing his college career at South Florida.

The New England Patriots drafted McKenzie in the third round in 2009, but he was unable to contribute significantly his rookie season after suffering a torn ACL.

After stops in Tampa Bay and Minnesota, McKenzie's playing career ended in 2013.

Prior to joining Tennessee in 2018, McKenzie started his coaching career as the assistant special teams coach with the Los Angeles Rams.

