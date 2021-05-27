Watch: Highlights of Lions First Day of Organized Team Activities
Several members of the Detroit Lions' roster have now arrived at the Allen Park practice facility to participate in organized team activities.
The Lions have posted a two-minute video on social media of rookies and veterans going through drills, concluding with head coach Dan Campbell addressing the team on the first day.
Despite whispers of players across the league wanting to take the advice of the NFLPA and opt-out of OTAs, several of Detroit's top players have been observed in attendance.
"When you get them, again, you got to take full advantage of all that time, using as much as you can as possible because again, they’ll be here for I think three weeks and then they’re out. We’ll have the rookies for a little bit longer, but you’ve just got to take advantage of the time that you get," expressed wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.
Unfortunately, the roster has suffered their first major injury, as defensive lineman Joel Heath suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during practice on Wednesday.
Some notable members of the roster attending OTAs:
- Jared Goff
- Jamaal Williams
- D’Andre Swift
- Sage Surratt
- Javon McKinley
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Geronimo Allison
- Jonathan Adams Jr.
- Quintez Cephus
- T.J. Hockenson
- Alize Mack
- Darren Fells
- Taylor Decker
- Jonah Jackson
- Frank Ragnow
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Penei Sewell
- Trey Flowers
- Nick Williams
- Levi Onwuzurike
- Julian Okwara
- Alim McNeill
- Romeo Okwara
- Jahlani Tavai
- Alex Anzalone
- Will Harris
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
- Jack Fox
