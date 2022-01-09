Predictions: Packers-Lions

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Lions' season finale against the Packers.

Vito Chirco

Bad news, Detroit Lions fans.

Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, arguably the favorite to win the NFL MVP this season, is slated to start this afternoon. He'll walk into Ford Field with an 18-5 all-time mark against the Lions.

With the NFC North division crown and the No. 1 seed in the NFC already wrapped up, I don't envision the future Pro Football Hall of Famer suiting up for the entire game. I see him playing the first half and providing the Packers with a comfortable halftime lead, before exiting the Week 18 contest.

I believe that Dan Campbell's squad, with Jordan Love under center for Green Bay in the second half, can make it close as the game progresses. But, ultimately, Detroit closes out the 2021 campaign in an all-too-familiar fashion, dropping its 14th contest of the season.

Packers 28, Lions 20

Camren Clouthier

I don't anticipate this game to be close, and honestly, that's okay. The way I see it, it's time to look ahead to the draft and even next season. So, getting this game over with is actually just one step closer to Kayvon Thibodeaux or Aidan Hutchinson landing in the Motor City.

At this point, if I'm a Lions supporter, I'm keeping an eye on Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been stellar over the last couple games, including in last weekend's loss to Seattle.

My score prediction is going to vary this week, because if Tim Boyle starts at QB (God, please no), I don't see him throwing more than one touchdown. I'm, by no means, a huge fan of Jared Goff. But, at least in theory, we can count on him a little more, right?

(If Goff plays): Packers 27, Lions 21

(If Boyle plays): Packers 35, Lions 7

Daniel Kelly

On paper, this appears to be a classic mismatch, with the favored, 13-3 NFC North champion Green Bay Packers going up against the hapless, 2-13-1 Detroit Lions.

Maybe I am an optimist, but I remember the last go-around between the two squads, which came earlier this season on Monday Night Football. Detroit went into Lambeau Field, and put Green Bay up against the wall in the first two quarters and led, 17-14, at halftime.

There is also the factor that this is a meaningless game for Green Bay, since it has already secured the top seed in the NFC playoff picture. These matchups tend to be classic letdown games for a team like Green Bay, which is often caught looking ahead.

The Lions close out the season and show the football world why games are not played on paper, as a last-second kick sails through the uprights.

Lions 22, Packers 20

John Maakaron

After a subpar performance against the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit will be looking to finish the 2021 season on a positive note.

The Lions' offense should play better with the return of Jared Goff. Standout rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown should continue his streak of solid play in the home finale.

Both Derrick Barnes and Levi Onwuzurike will be closely observed, in order to evaluate how they rebound following a disappointing showing in Seattle.

In the end, Green Bay will play conservatively and look to get out of Detroit as healthy as possible.

Detroit caps off Dan Campbell's first season in Motown with a close victory.

Lions 24, Packers 20

Adam Strozynski

An interesting season for the Lions comes to an end against the best-of-the-best in the NFC.

The Green Bay Packers sit in the driver's seat, with home-field advantage locked up throughout the playoffs.

They come into Detroit looking to get a little work in, set a record or two and leave the Motor City with a win, as they set their eyes on a playoff run.

The Lions, on the other hand, look to end the season on a high note, with hopes to capture their third win of the year. This is a team that has played hard all season long, even though wins have been hard to come by, and has embodied a cultural shift under first-year head coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff should be back this week, and that will add a boost to this offense. But, the talent disparity between Detroit and Green Bay is still immense.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the leader in the MVP race, and Davante Adams looks to set the Packers' single-season receiving record.

To expect Green Bay to pack it in and roll over would be foolish.

Green Bay jumps out to an early lead and rests the starters in the second half, only to have Detroit make it interesting late. But, the Lions don't have enough for a victory.

Packers 28, Lions 24