Odds Lions Defeat Green Bay Packers

The Lions (2-13-1) close out the 2021 season this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field.

Despite the Packers having nothing left to play for, after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC portion of the playoffs a week ago against the Minnesota Vikings, they reportedly still plan to play their starters in Week 18 against Detroit.

It means Dan Campbell's squad will have to do battle against Green Bay signal-caller and three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who owns an 18-5 all-time record against the Lions.

Rodgers could very well be on his way to a fourth MVP trophy, too.

The 38-year-old has thrown for 35 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 15 games this season. Meanwhile, in stark contrast, Lions backup passer Tim Boyle, who previously played in Green Bay and could be starting Sunday in place of the injured Jared Goff, has thrown six interceptions in just four games (three starts).

During what could be his final season with the Packers, Rodgers has also amassed 3,977 passing yards, and has recorded an NFL-best QBR of 67.8.

He's consistently been the best quarterback in all of football in 2021.

Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports

Additionally, he's gone six straight games without throwing a single pick. And, in that same span, the three-time All-Pro signal-caller has completed nearly 71.6 percent of his passes, and has produced 1, 791 passing yards and 19 total touchdowns (one rushing).

It doesn't take a rocket scientist -- no offense, Matt Patricia -- to realize that Rodgers starting doesn't bode well for the Lions' chances of pulling off the upset in their season finale.

Sure, Goff, who has been limited in practice the last two days, could end up playing. However, even if he does suit up, he could be without two of his most reliable protectors on the offensive line.

Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, along with defensive end Austin Bryant. If Decker and Sewell can't go, it just further diminishes the odds of Dan Campbell & Co. finishing the '21 campaign with three wins.

At this point, I'm going to give Detroit a 20 percent chance to secure the Week 18 victory.