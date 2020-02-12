LionMaven
Lions Fans Do Not Believe Dan Orlovsky

John Maakaron

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has been known to be a staunch Detroit Lions supporter. 

Don't even think about mentioning trading franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford. 

Orlovsky is an even bigger supporter of Stafford.

Since his retirement in 2017, he has worked diligently to become one of the better NFL analysts on television.

Whether it be on the air for the worldwide leader in sports or during radio interviews, you can oftentimes hear Orlovsky expressing belief in Stafford and that the Lions are not that far away from being contenders. 

How close? 

Just two players away from being contenders, according to Orlovsky. 

In Miami for the Super Bowl, Orlovsky spoke with Detroit Lions beat writer Dave Birkett regarding the state of the team. 

"You’re probably two really good players away from, all right, let’s have a conversation of being one of the better teams in the conference,” Orlovsky said via the Detroit Free Press. 

“I think they caught a lot of bad breaks last year, just keeping it real. So if they stay healthy, they’re two good pieces away from being in the conversation of being a good, good football team. A good, solid, you-can-win-every-game football team.”

To nobody's surprise, many fans are highly skeptical of the current regime in Detroit. 

While head coach Matt Patricia came under heavy scrutiny in 2019, general manager Bob Quinn deserves to shoulder much of the blame as well. 

There have been several free agent signings and draft selections that have not panned out. 

Check out these reactions from fans on Twitter who are not as optimistic as Orlovsky.

