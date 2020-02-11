LionMaven
In Latest Mock Draft, Lions Land DE Chase Young

John Maakaron

Kyle Meinke, Detroit Lions beat writer for Mlive.com, released his first mock draft of 2020 Tuesday.

There is a run of quarterbacks early, as Meinke has the Cincinnati Bengals selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick. 

The Miami Dolphins move up and execute a trade with the Washington Redskins to select quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama.

Meinke writes, "Nobody stands to benefit from a run on quarterbacks more than Detroit, which already has a franchise quarterback playing at a high level. Of course, it still lost 12 games last year because of a near-historically bad defense. There was no bigger reason for that than their pass rush, which was among the league’s worst. 

"This defense won’t work without better performances up front, and Young just so happens to be the best pass rusher in this draft. Hell, he might be the best defensive prospect overall. As long as you have a quarterback in place, you don’t pass up the opportunity to lock in a playmaking pass rusher on a cost-controlled contract like this. Detroit won’t."

There are now some more mock drafts that have explored the possibilities of teams moving up to trade with the Redskins to select Tagovailoa. 

On Monday, it was reported by NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport that Tagovailoa’s hip fracture has healed. 

If he continues to be on track with his medicals and impresses at the combine, more teams could look to be in the mix for his services. 

That would increase the likelihood Detroit could land the premier pass rusher in this year's draft class. 

